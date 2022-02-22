16 Incredible Winery Hotels Around the World — From South Africa to Northern California

Take a deep breath and clear your mind. Now, envision your perfect vacation. Is it somewhere unique and inviting? Somewhere luxurious and tranquil? And most importantly, is there a glass of excellent wine in your hand? If so, we've got a few hotels to add to your travel list. Sure, you can find phenomenal hotels near vineyards all over, but why not double up and stay in a hotel with its own vineyard instead? Here are 16 spectacular winery hotels that will delight oenophiles and wine-motivated travelers.

The Louise, Australia

The Louise The Louise, a hotel in the Barossa Valley. | Credit: Courtesy of Luxury Lodges of Australia

Located in the Barossa Valley, The Louise is a shining example of winery hotel greatness. The boutique hotel comes with just 15 high-concept design suites that all look out into the vineyard hillside. At the hotel, guests can dine with kangaroos, take part in wellness classes like yoga and meditation, and of course enjoy a number of wine-themed activities like harvesting, wine tours, and the property's founder's wine tasting, which the hotel explains is "for discerning wine lovers who wish to advance their knowledge of elite wines of the Barossa."

Pałac Mierzęcin Wellness & Wine Resort, Poland

Live like royalty on your next vacation by spending a few days at the Pałac Mierzęcin Wellness & Wine Resort in Poland. The resort, located in Lubusz Voivodeship, is a picture-perfect escape surrounded by forests and lakes to explore, as well as a vineyard that occupies more than 21 acres of land, making it one of the largest in the country. Come sip its creations including kernling and riesling, rondo, and zweigelt and hybrids including siberia and muscat odesski.

Bernardus Lodge & Spa, U.S.

Bernardus Lodge & Spa Credit: Courtesy of Bernardus Lodge and Spa

Bernardus, located in the foothills of Carmel Valley, California is truly dedicated to its wine-loving craft. Founder Bernardus Pon picked the site for his vineyard and lodge due to its prime west-facing orientation, as well as the region's well-known sunny days and cool nights. It also doesn't hurt that the land itself is absolutely gorgeous. At the hotel, guests can relax in charming suites, which also come with roaring fireplaces for year-round warmth, dig into seasonally inspired dishes at the on-site restaurant, laze about in the spa, or try an outdoor wine tasting under the Southern California sun.

Hotel Marqués de Riscal, Spain

Marques de Riscal winery, in Spain The titanium ribbons of the Frank Gehry-designed Hotel Marqués de Riscal, on an estate in the village of Elciego. | Credit: Miquel Gonzalez

Pair your wine with an architectural masterpiece by booking a stay at Hotel Marqués de Riscal in Rioja. The hotel designed by Frank Gehry appears to float mid-air thanks to its exterior metal ribbons that look as if they flow with the breeze. From the inside, guests can look out to the Rioja vineyards, which date back to 1858. Guests can tour the winery and taste its offering there or in the hotel's restaurant, which also offers regional delights.

Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, Italy

Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, Italy Credit: Courtesy of Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco

Italy is full of wine-centric hotels to try, but none are as special as the Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco. The hotel, located in the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Val d'Orcia in Tuscany, is an ideal place to go to escape the day-to-day. During a stay, guests can roam the hotel's 5,000-acre estate, including touring its winery, enjoying the spa, or trying out other local specialties like truffle hunting to round out the adventure.

The Vines Resort & Spa, Argentina

Vines Resort & Spa, Mendoza, Argentina Vines Resort & Spa, hotel exterior, Mendoza, Argentina | Credit: Courtesy of The Vines Resort and Spa

The Vines Resort & Spa in Mendoza is the perfect mix of rustic and modern, pulling together all the pieces for an epic wine-filled escape. At the resort, guests can expect world-class service at its spa, inside the expansive villas, and at its dining venues helmed by legendary Argentine chef Francis Mallmann. At the resort's vineyards guests can also get their hands dirty by harvesting grapes and making their own custom wine all while looking out onto the Andes.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley

The long-awaited Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley officially debuted in Nov. 2021 in the middle of an operational vineyard in Calistoga, California. It's a destination resort that not only invites you to "raise a glass," but also to come to unwind in perfect style. After a little wine tasting, the resort encourages guests to come relax in its holistic spa, which includes outdoor treatment areas overlooking the vast vineyards on the 22.5-acre property.

Villa La Coste, France

Wine lovers and art enthusiasts can both agree that Villa La Coste belongs high on your must-visit list. The minimalist boutique hotel features a museum-quality art collection with works by Paul Matisse and Ai Weiwei on public display. When not looking at the pieces on the walls, guests can look out onto the work of Mother Nature in the surrounding hillsides, including endless views of the Alps. When guests are ready for a drink, they can sip from the hotel's biodynamic harvest at the winery or in its dining venue.

L'And Vineyards, Portugal

Sky view suites at L’And Vineyards, Alentejo, Portugal Credit: Courtesy of L’And Vineyards

L'And Vineyards is as exclusive as it gets. With just 30 suites, the resort, located in the Alentejo, comes with 30 modern suites that all come with outdoor living spaces offering impeccable views of organic red grapes including touriga nacional, touriga franca, alicante bouschet, and syrah. Guests can explore the vineyards with a tour or even a class on how to read wine and take part in other experiences like hot-air balloon rides, stargazing, and much more.

La Residence, South Africa

La Residence, Franschhoek, South Africa Credit: Courtesy of La Residence

Sneak away to La Residence in South Africa, located in the midst of cabernet sauvignon and shiraz vineyards bordering abundant olive groves and plum orchards. The 11-suite hotel gives "opulence" new meaning with rooms adorned in gold furnishings and deep soaking tubs, a lobby dripping in chandeliers, a full-service spa, and a glorious mountain backdrop at every turn. Toast to all its glory with a winery tour and tasting to top off a fantastic stay.

Delaire Graff Lodges And Spa: South Africa

Terrace with a view at Delaire Graff Lodges And Spa, South Africa Credit: Courtesy of Delaire Graff Lodges And Spa

Delaire Graff Lodges is a shining diamond atop the stunning destination jewel that is South Africa, which makes it little surprise that this resort is founded by jeweler Laurence Graff. The extraordinary property celebrates art, cuisine, nature, and wine. With just ten villas the lodge is the spot to go for personalized service. In each villa, guests will find their very own plunge pool overlooking the Winelands, which they can later visit for a tour or a taste.

Lapostolle Residence, Chile

A vacation at the Lapostolle Residence is all about location, location, location. The winery hotel is nestled in the hills overlooking the Colchagua Valley. The stylish villas look onto the nearly 1,000 acres of private land where the grapes are sustainably grown to reduce any environmental impact. Come explore the vineyards by foot or by bike, stay for a delicious meal, and hike through the surrounding forest for a totally revitalizing vacation.

Jackalope, Australia

Exterior of Jackalope, Australia Credit: Courtesy of Jackalope

Cool doesn't even begin to describe the Jackalope. Sleek lines abound at the Jackalope, while deep black paint adorns every wall, including in each guest suite, which are lovingly referred to as "lairs." However, the best feature in the "lair" is the soaking tubs, which look out the picture windows to the vineyards below. After grabbing a class make sure to check out the hotel's impressive art collection as well.

Les Sources de Caudalíe, France

Located in the heart of the Grand Cru vineyards in Bordeaux, the Les Sources de Caudalíe has delighted guests since opening its doors in 1999. The five-star hotel is recognized the world over for its excellence in hospitality thanks to its 2-Michelin star restaurant La Grand'Vigne, its Vinothérapie Spa, and its gorgeous estate-style rooms. Guests can explore the grounds and the vineyards either on tour or during a tasting. Just make sure to leave room in your suitcase, as you will want to bring a bottle home with you.

Bruma, Mexico

Desert chic sums up the experience at Bruma, an intimate lodging in Valle de Guadalupe. The accommodation comes with just eight rooms, joined by the main house, where guests can find the kitchen, living room, pool and deck, and plentiful outdoor living areas. It's a place that celebrates the stark beauty of the natural surroundings and mirrors the landscape with its natural hues and local materials. View the vineyard from any room, which guests can visit for a tasting.

The Marlborough, New Zealand