25 Best Tree House Hotels in the World With Hot Tubs, Air-conditioning, and Beautiful Views

Vacations offer a break from your routine — and what better way to escape the everyday than a tree house stay?

Tree house hotels range from rustic to luxe, with air-conditioning, hot tubs, and upscale furnishings. Others require ambling up a shaky stairway or ladder to a comfy yet basic home base. Tree houses can be found all over the world, inviting couples, families, and groups of friends. No matter which stay you choose, common threads include a connection with nature, the tranquility of a secluded location, and the adventure and excitement of spending the night somewhere unique and different. With that in mind, here are 25 of the best tree house hotels around the world.

Hapuku Lodge + Tree Houses, New Zealand

Courtesy of Hapuku Lodge & Tree Houses

This luxurious country hotel is located on a deer breeding farm on the rugged coastline of Kaikoura, a renowned eco-marine town. The five tree houses (three one-bedroom options and two "family" accommodations) are nestled in the canopy of a native kanuka grove, with large windows overlooking the mountains and Pacific Ocean. Mountain bikes are available at the Lodge, and ocean fishing trips can be arranged. Botanical tours, picnics, and hikes are other ways to explore the area.

Kanopi House, Jamaica

Courtesy of Kanopi House

Located along a hillside in a remote rain forest, Kanopi House is a six-acre resort with tree houses set high among 100-foot banyans. In addition to providing beautiful views of the Blue Lagoon and lush greenery, the six tree houses combine an eco-conscious attitude with luxury: Each one is made of renewable, locally sourced materials and features furnishings handcrafted by Jamaican artisans. Amenities also include balconies, outdoor showers, and kitchenettes.

Sunset at the Palms Resort, Jamaica

Courtesy of Sunset at the Palms Resort

This adults-only all-inclusive resort features 85 tree-house-style rooms and suites across its 10 lush acres. Air-conditioning, king-size platform beds, balconies with daybeds, robes, slippers, a minifridge, nightly turndown service, and Asian-inspired furnishings create a comfortable, luxe environment. The resort is also home to five restaurants, including beach grill, buffet, and a la carte options, as well as three bars and a swim-up spot. There's a spa, fitness center, and access to a private beach club, too.

Acre, San Jose del Cabo

Courtesy of ACRE Hotel

Set among 25 acres of greenery with an organic farm, morning yoga, complimentary breakfast, and an award-winning bar and restaurant, this boutique resort features 12 tree houses, each with a terrace, bathroom, outdoor shower, curated minibar, and king-size bed with a mosquito net. Sumptuous farm-to-table fare and an innovative cocktail program are central to the Acre experience. Explore the gardens and meet the property's resident peacocks, roosters, goats, and donkey named Burrito.

Chewton Glen, United Kingdom

Courtesy of Chewton Glen

Hidden in a wooded valley, this luxurious, dog-friendly resort offers guest rooms, suites, and plush tree houses with five-star amenities that include concierge services, kitchenettes, king-size beds, terraces, hot tubs, heated floors, daily breakfast hampers, and room service. Steps away, guests will find the spa, restaurants, garden, and cooking school. Enjoy a traditional afternoon tea or choose something bubbly: Nyetimber, an English sparkling wine, or Laurent-Perrier rosé. Nàdar gin, the world's first climate positive spirit, is also available.

Primland Resort, Auberge Resorts Collection, Virginia

Courtesy of Primland Resort

This 12,000-acre resort features three tree houses perched above the Dan River Gorge, with views of the Kibler Valley. Surrounded by giant trees, the Barn Owl, Cooper's Hawk, and Golden Eagle tree houses offer privacy and luxury in the form of king-size beds, expansive bathrooms, and outdoor decks. There's also a spa, fine-dining restaurant, golf course, and observatory. Enjoy nature with hikes, forest bathing, meditation, yoga, and simply strolling Primland's grounds.

Red River Gorge, Kentucky

Courtesy of Red River Gorgeous

Located in east-central Kentucky, the Red River Gorge is within the Daniel Boone National Forest. There, a variety of tree houses offer adventure, natural beauty, and breathtaking views. Visitors can choose from about 10 tree houses, including the Observatory Tree House, said to have the best views of the gorge. Those who book this accommodation can also expect a wooden staircase winding to a glass bedroom with built-in skylights, a screened hammock lounge, and wraparound porch.

Arctic TreeHouse Hotel, Lapland

Courtesy of Arctic TreeHouse Hotel

For a unique adventure, head to the Arctic Circle where a pine forest and luxury tree houses await. The suites feature expansive windows with views of the treetops and sky, positioned to enjoy the stunning panorama while comfortably lying in bed. Heated floors and cozy furnishings keep guests warm even when the landscape is covered in snow, and other amenities include Wi-FI, an espresso machine, kettle, minibar, fridge, and breakfast. Dine by the fireplace at Rakas Restaurant and Bar, which has a menu based on local ingredients.

Xigera Safari Lodge, Botswana

Courtesy of Xigera Safari Lodge

This luxury lodge is located on the Okavango Delta in the western part of Botswana's Moremi Game Reserve. Twelve suites feature handcrafted African art and furnishings. The Baobab Tree House, near the main lodge, is a three-level steel structure built in the shape of a baobab tree, set 32 feet above the floodplain, and reached by a winding staircase. Canvas walls in the second-level bedroom and bathroom open up to the outside, and at the top is an open-air deck for watching wildlife below.

The Hideout, Thailand

Courtesy of The Island Hideout

The Hideout — Koh Yao offers a luxury adventure experience and an opportunity to connect with nature, free from electricity, Wi-Fi, and TV. Located in southern Thailand, the resort has four open-air tree house suites on a jungle hillside. Crafted by local artisans with materials from the island, the tree houses feature open-air bathrooms with cool-water tubs and rain showers. The main room is furnished with a king-size bed with mosquito net, wood floors, and a thatched roof, with views of the jungle, bay, and nearby islands.

Winvian Farm, Connecticut

Courtesy of Winvian Farms

Set on 113 acres, this luxury resort is home to a historic 1775 manor, 18 resort cottages, a greenhouse, a musical conservatory, organic gardens, a spa, a swimming pool, and a tree house suspended 35 feet above the forest floor. The first floor has a king-size bed, gas fireplace, soaking tub, and steam shower. On the second floor, there's a lounge, full bar, and views across the New England forest. What's more, the Relais & Chateaux property offers fine-dining based on seasonal ingredients from the local area.

Living Room Treehouses, Wales

Courtesy of Living Room Treehouses

Located eight miles from the bustling town of Machynlleth on the edge of Snowdonia National Park, the tree houses here are built within a lush woodland valley along mountain streams and open pastures. Six unique tree houses blend into their surroundings, equipped with wood-burning stoves, candles, double beds, kitchens, and en suite Swedish compost toilets. Part of the charm is living without electricity and enjoying the peaceful views and wildlife such as rabbits, badgers, foxes, mountain sheep, and otters.

Bolt Farm Treehouse, Tennessee

Courtesy of Bolt Farm Treehouse

Located on a mountain near Chattanooga, Bolt Farm offers several tree house options. The Honeymoon features a king-size bed, luxury linens, indoor bathroom, and outdoor shower. On the private terrace, there's a farm table, chairs, hot tub, and fire pit, as well as a barbecue grill and pizza oven. The Friends & Family option, meanwhile, sleeps six, with two bedrooms, bunk beds, a fireplace, and an expansive private terrace with a hot tub and fire pit.

Treehotel, Sweden

Soren Larsen

Modern design and a commitment to ecology, along with a bit of creativity, describes the secluded tree houses at Treehotel in Sweden. The appropriately named Bird's Nest resembles its namesake, hidden among the branches atop a ladder that leads to a hatch in the floor. The Dragonfly, spacious enough for two couples, blends in with the surrounding pines and offers views of the Lule River Valley and forest. The UFO is suspended on wires and beams connected to the trees, and the newest, the Biosphere, features a rooftop terrace, close to the treetops.

Post Ranch Inn, California

Kodiak Greenwood/Courtesy of Post Ranch Inn

The Post Ranch Inn's accommodations take advantage of the spectacular setting overlooking the Pacific. Luxury rooms and suites include cliffside locations, mountain homes, and tree houses, free-standing structures set on stilts nine feet off the forest floor. Guests enter the triangular dwellings via a stairway to the entrance. The luxurious rooms include a fireplace, king-size bed, desk, window seat, and skylight for watching the stars from the comfort of bed.

Narina Lodge, South Africa

Courtesy of MORE Family Collection

Narina Lodge's open design features furnished decks that afford panoramic views of the Sabie River and animals feeding on the riverbank. Nine individual suites are built on stilts among a canopy of 100-year-old trees along the river with elevated walkways. The suites include private plunge pools, and guests can watch the wildlife from their pool, deck, bed, and bath. The property, located on the Kruger National Park side of the Lion Sands Game Reserve, also offers a restaurant, spa, bar, and wine cellar.

Keemala, Thailand

Courtesy of Keemala

Located in lush, wooded hills overlooking the Andaman Sea, this resort has villas with private pools, large lounges, and dining areas. Seven Tree Pool Houses, set within the rain forest, feature two floors, with master bedrooms and an outdoor terrace on the upper level. Meanwhile, eight Bird's Nest Pool Villas, constructed in a woven design that blends in with the surroundings, offer sea, rain forest, and resort views.

Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle, Thailand

Courtesy of Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle

Located among the wilderness where Thailand, Myanmar, and Laos meet, this resort is a four-hour drive from Chiang Mai. The luxury tents, set above the lush terrain, include private decks with outdoor rain showers or custom-made wooden hot tubs, rustic furnishings, and views of the Ruak River. Each tent also has unique decor that uses local materials like hardwood, bamboo, and leather.

Les Cabanes de Fontaine-Chatel, France

Courtesy of Les Cabanes de Fontaine-Chatel

Located in northern Normandy, this glamping site features a variety of eco-friendly tree house cabins. Each cabin is uniquely built, and many are accessible via ladders. Terraces overlook the wooded area, and guests can see wildlife, including wild boars, deer, squirrels, pheasants, and other birds. Breakfast is part of the fun — simply hoist your hamper up to the tree house when it's delivered in the morning.

Treehouse Utopia, Texas

Courtesy of Treehouse Utopia

Located in Texas Hill Country on the banks of the Sabinal River, four tree houses are set among ancient bald cypress trees. Each of the individually designed accommodations includes a bedroom, sitting room, full bathroom with a shower, heating, air-conditioning, and outdoor decks. The Chapelle has antique-style decor, with a claw-foot tub and stained-glass window, while the Chateau features two stories and a furnished outdoor deck built around a massive tree.

Love Cabins, Australia

Courtesy of Wollemi Love Cabins

Set among the Blue Mountains, this getaway offers the Enchanted Cave, Dream Cabin, Love Tee Pee, Love Studio, and Secret Treehouse. With stunning views of the rain forest and Bowen's Creek Gorge from its floor-to-ceiling windows, the tree house features a spa, kitchenette, queen-size bed, and fireplace in its treetop canopy setting.

Dominican Tree House Village, Dominican Republic

Courtesy of Dominican Tree House Village

Hidden in a tropical valley in the midst of a jungle, the open-air cabins and tree houses here are joined by rope bridges and narrow paths that let guests feel the natural environment. The Coffee Tree House features a queen-size bed with a bug net, electricity, a ceiling fan, hammock chairs, and jungle views. Treetop View is even higher and more private, and there's a larger Family Tree House with bunk beds joined to the main bedroom by a fun wood bridge.

The Original Treehouse Cottages, Arkansas

Courtesy of The Original Treehouse Cottages

Nestled in a wooded area of the Ozarks, this tree house resort includes seven lodging options, with three in town and four about a mile away in the Hidden Forest location. The tree houses feature jacuzzi tubs and kitchenettes. The Hideaway Treehouse is 22 feet above the ground, with a forest view, separate bathroom, stone fireplace, and antique furnishings. In the Whispering Wood Treehouse, 24 feet above the ground, expect a carved wood king-size bed, handmade pottery dishes, a Tiffany chandelier, a private wraparound deck, and a picture window for sunset views.

Ka Bru, Brazil

Courtesy of @kabrubrazil

This modern interpretation of a tree house loft is set in the Atlantic rain forest. Crafted from 60-year-old demolition woods, the villa comes equipped with a kitchen, en suite bedroom, and open-air shower. Two additional bathrooms feature rain forest showers, and there's a private pool and yoga deck, too. Plus, a stay here includes daily breakfast, cleaning service, night security, and housekeeping.

Tabor Treehouse, Oregon

Courtesy of Tabor Treehouse

A short block from Mount Tabor Park's hiking and biking trails, Tabor Treehouse features modern furnishings among the treetops. The home includes a wood stove, fully equipped kitchen, queen-size bed, bathroom, and an elevated deck with a massive fir tree as its centerpiece.