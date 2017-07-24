Book a room at one of these 10 incredible Sedona resorts for your pilgrimage to the area's famous red rocks.

Sedona has never been more red hot — pardon the pun. What was once a quiet spa and wellness destination, has become a vacation hot spot and social media fascination so popular that the Arizona town has implemented a sustainable tourism plan to protect the natural environment. Anyone who's visited Sedona's red rocks and vortex sites would agree it's a landscape worth safeguarding.

If you do want to take the Sedona Cares Pledge and recharge among the rustic southwestern luxury, check into one of these beautiful Sedona resorts that pride themselves on their views for your next getaway.

L'Auberge de Sedona, Sedona, Arizona Credit: Courtesy of L'Auberge de Sedona

Though it's set along Oak Creek, with breathtaking views of the famous red rocks, it's actually the focus on small details that makes this L'Auberge property such a nice home-away-from-home. From the moment you arrive, the valet's warm greeting makes you feel welcome, and the concierge service (which includes building a fire for chilly evenings and arranging romantic creek-side dinners) is the perfect touch for a cozy stay. There are several options for accommodation, including English country-inspired rooms, suites, and cottages.

This beautiful collection of adobe suites is nestled in the red rocks of Boynton Canyon. With a spa, fitness center, golf course, and tennis courts, Enchantment is perfect for a full-package holiday. There are several indoor and outdoor pools, too, and rooms are outfitted with kiva fireplaces and oversized soaking tubs.

There are no bad views in Sedona, but this resort goes above and beyond. Enjoy unparalleled views of the sunset on your own private balcony, before taking a stroll through the property's titular gardens. Friendly service, historic charm, and amenities like a heated, saltwater pool take this lodging to new heights.

Kimpton Amara Resort and Spa, Sedona, Arizona Credit: Courtesy of Kimpton Amara Resort and Spa

At Amara, headboards are planks cut from fallen trees, and the color scheme reflects the hues of local flora and fauna. One of the resort's best features is its infinity pool, which looks out over the rocks. There's also a full-service spa, yoga classes (don't bring your mat — there's one provided in every room), and a free shuttle to town if you prefer not to walk. The staff is warm and welcoming and all too happy to recommend local hikes and sights. Even if you don't stay, stop by for a margarita in their SaltRock Southwest Kitchen.

With two pools, a Championship Gary Panks designed golf course, and suites that include fireplaces and kitchenettes, you'll never want to leave this desert oasis. But, when the red rocks start calling, head to the desk in the lobby to book a Pink Jeep Tour. Swing by the spa for a tarot reading or enjoy fire pit s'mores at the ShadowRock Tap + Table restaurant.

This hotel and spa is tucked into the rugged red rocks. The resort offers full-service spa treatments, tennis courts, stargazing, and a year-round heated pool. There are several guest room options that include jetted tubs, gas fireplaces, and private patios with lush Arizona views. Soon, guests will be able to indulge in seasonal ingredients alongside local wines at the forthcoming Willows Kitchen & Wine Bar.

The Grove Open Space during Dusk at The Wilde Resort & Spa Credit: Sonny+Ash/Courtesy of The Wilde Resort & Spa

The Wilde captures all the best of Sedona: adventure, natural beauty, and a healing touch. Off trails like Sugar Loaf and Soldier's Pass, the resort is perfectly situated for hiking, biking, and jeep tours of the Sonoran surroundings. Then, head to The Wilde Haven Spa for Sedona-inspired massages, meditation, and yoga nidra with sound bowl healing. The property includes rooms with red rock views and fire pits that allow for nighttime stargazing, as well as a heated pool, hot tub, lawn games, a rooftop terrace, fitness studio, and an onsite restaurant. Take advantage of one of the resort's local tours, which include a kayak trip to a wine tasting in Verde Valley (from $100) and an expedition through Sedona's famed vortex sites ($200 per person).

Stylish details make this property Sedona's only Arts & Crafts adobe hotel. The luxury inn provides twelve spacious guest suites on a carefully crafted property that incorporates recycled 200-year-old wood and hand-sculptured walls. The unique lodgings include Arts and Crafts furnishings that will charm anyone hoping to experience the local Sedona spirit.

These custom villas have all the comforts of a luxury mansion with desert style. With restorative spa services, complimentary gourmet breakfasts, and private dinners, this resort is the perfect place to unwind in the quiet of your own villa. Freshly-baked bread on arrival and homemade cookies add that extra touch of comfort for a perfect vacation.

Ambiente, A Landscape Hotel, Sedona, Arizona Credit: Courtesy of Ambiente, A Landscape Hotel