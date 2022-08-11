This Jackson Hole Resort Is the Best in Wyoming — With Easy Access to National Parks and Cozy, Western-chic Style

Ever since The Cloudveil, Autograph Collection, made its debut in Jackson Hole in May 2021, it's become not only one of the region's most beloved hotels, but an integral part of the community. So it's no surprise that the newcomer so quickly nabbed the top spot in Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards' inaugural best Wyoming resort category, after first being recognized on T+L's 2022 editor-curated It List of best new hotels.

"Coming off our one-year anniversary since opening last spring, it's an incredible honor to be recognized with such a prestigious award," Bruce Grosbety, the property's regional vice president and general manager, told T+L. "Our team is so thankful to our amazing guests and the Travel + Leisure readers for this tremendous recognition."

Courtesy of Autograph Collection

The 100-room property sits right on George Washington Memorial Park, better known as the city's Town Square, surrounded by art galleries, eateries, and boutiques — and in walking distance of the city's best known spots, like the honky-tonk Million Dollar Cowboy Bar, local favorite The Bunnery, "Diners, Drive-ins & Dives"-featured Pinky G's Pizzeria, and Parisian-inspired Persephone Bakery. But panning further back, its true appeal comes into sight: its proximity to two of the nation's most beloved national parks, Grand Teton, just five miles north of the hotel, and Yellowstone, which is about 60 miles north.

The Cloudveil leans into its prime location, with its Pathfinders, a team of outdoor-savvy concierges who help point guests toward the area's best hiking, biking, and whitewater rafting tours, as well as wildlife-spotting excursions with companies like EcoTour Adventures. Convenience is also top of mind: during the ski and snowboard season, guests can book fittings for gear at the hotel and have equipment sent straight to the nearby ski resorts.

Courtesy of Autograph Collection

What the hotel does best is bring the magic of the region's outdoor vibe inward, capturing both its Western heritage and its mountain setting. "Everything from the warm rustic design inspired by organic elements of its locale, to the local artwork and animated wildlife photography at the end of each hallway, encapsulate all that makes Jackson Hole the transformative destination we all know and love," Grosbety added. Each of the rooms — which include guestrooms with two queen-size beds, king guestrooms with fireplaces, and a two-room suite with an oversized balcony and soaking tub — is decked out using custom wood, leather furnishings, and mountain-inspired local art.

Courtesy of Autograph Collection

The dog-friendly property also has a pool, hot tub, and fitness center, as well as a standout rooftop terrace, which boasts idyllic sunset views and hosts programming like yoga, meditation, stargazing, and live music.

The coveted rooftop space also recently started opening to the public on select dates from 5 to 9:30 p.m. as The Rooftop Bar at The Cloudveil, serving street food and a full bar. During the warmer months, couches and fire pits make for a restful setting to unwind from the day's adventures.

Courtesy of Autograph Collection

Finally, the in-house restaurant, The Bistro, a Parisian-inspired brassiere from Gavin Fine and Fine Dining Restaurant Group, is a true property highlight. While the raw bar is a popular favorite, Grosbety enjoys the plates of the day, especially Monday's short ribs, Friday's seared scallops, and Sunday's coq a vin.

You can find the full list of T+L's 2022 World's Best Awards winners here and book your stay at The Cloudveil here.