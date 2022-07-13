This Gorgeous New York Inn Was Just Crowned the No. 1 Resort in the State

When it comes to a relaxing getaway in the Empire State, Travel + Leisure readers point north, crowning the Finger Lakes' Inns of Aurora as the Best Resort in New York in the 2022 World's Best Awards.

Located in the lakeside village of Aurora, New York, just over an hour drive from both Rochester and Syracuse, the Inns of Aurora is actually a collection of five individual properties: The Aurora Inn, E.B. Morgan House, Rowland House, Zabriskie House, and Wallcourt House. "Each inn has a distinct personality, and the location on the lake is idyllic," one reader said. "It's not to be missed if you're visiting the Finger Lakes."

Courtesy of Inns of Aurora

The storybook town was founded in 1789 on the eastern shore of Cayuga Lake and holds a National Historic District designation, and the Inns honor that small-town feel, with an elevated luxury spin, or as one reader put it: "A wonderful combination of charm and modern amenities."

Among those amenities is its own hilltop spa campus, which opened in June 2021, focused on personalized holistic wellness offerings. "Our wellness philosophy begins with meeting people where they are," the Spa at the Inns of Aurora's site says. "We are dedicated to offering our guests the resources for an individualized wellness experience that addresses who they are and where they want to be."

Courtesy of Inns of Aurora

The farm-inspired facility has 10 treatment rooms (including six with fireplaces), as well as outdoor hydrotherapy circuit spa pools, an indoor hot spa pool, a cold plunge, saunas, steam rooms, a salon, a manicure-pedicure room, a tranquility lounge, and multipurpose room. The therapy treatments are offered by Rasa Spa, a Finger Lakes mainstay since 2006, and includes facials, massages, scrubs, and energy work, and the Spa Café has a complimentary grazing table.

Another highlight of the Inns of Aurora experience is its activity offerings. The Summer Camp Experience allows guests of all ages to join the Inn's team of outdoorsmen for archery, guided hikes, and fishing excursions, while the Basecamp adventure center offers programming from yoga and painting to walking tours and coffee tasting. All guests also have access to its nature trail, art kits, board and lawn games, telescopes for stargazing, as well as use of bikes, canoes, kayaks, and stand-up paddle boards on a first-come, first-served basis.

Courtesy of Inns of Aurora

It comes as no surprise that the all-American getaway is the brainchild of American Girl creator Pleasant Rowland, who essentially transformed Aurora into a coveted destination when she first started funding the restoration of the aging inns in 2001 and then purchasing them in 2014, eventually helping restore 11 buildings in town.