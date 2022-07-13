This Gorgeous New York Inn Was Just Crowned the No. 1 Resort in the State

The Finger Lakes destination is a set of five inns near Cayuga Lake that also includes a spa campus, which opened in summer 2021.

By
Rachel Chang
Rachel Chang
Rachel Chang

​​Rachel Chang is a travel and pop culture journalist who grew up in the California Bay Area and now lives in New York City (well, Hoboken, New Jersey). She's a solo travel advocate, dumpling addict, and reluctant runner — who managed to finish the NYC marathon three times. She's also volunteered with Habitat for Humanity in Romania and Poland. Rachel started her editorial career chasing celebrities as a magazine editor (Popstar associate editor, CosmoGirl entertainment editor, J-14 editor-in-chief, Us Weekly senior editor). Along the way, she also started chasing passport stamps and is now a freelance writer and editor contributing to Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, and The Washington Post, among others. She also edits standalone entertainment and travel magazines. Prior to this, she worked in television publicity at The WB Television Network, and also interned at Nickelodeon and "Dawson's Creek." * 25+ years of media experience in television, magazines, and digital brands * 20+ years of editorial experience as a journalist, writer, and editor * TaiwaneseAmerican.org's 100 Passionate People Pioneer * Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications Professional Gallery Wall of Fame * Received a bachelor's degree in communication studies from the University of California, Los Angeles * Received a master's degree in magazine, newspaper, and online journalism from Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications * Completed writing courses through UCLA Extension, Media Bistro, Gotham Writers Workshop, Yale Writers' Workshop, and the Highlights Foundation * Founding executive board member of the alumni group Newhouse 44 and still serves as a member * 15+ years of experience as a judge for the Mirror Awards

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 13, 2022
Aerial view of houses at Inns of Aurora
Photo: Courtesy of Inns of Aurora

When it comes to a relaxing getaway in the Empire State, Travel + Leisure readers point north, crowning the Finger Lakes' Inns of Aurora as the Best Resort in New York in the 2022 World's Best Awards.

Located in the lakeside village of Aurora, New York, just over an hour drive from both Rochester and Syracuse, the Inns of Aurora is actually a collection of five individual properties: The Aurora Inn, E.B. Morgan House, Rowland House, Zabriskie House, and Wallcourt House. "Each inn has a distinct personality, and the location on the lake is idyllic," one reader said. "It's not to be missed if you're visiting the Finger Lakes."

Hammock in a tree along the waterfront
Courtesy of Inns of Aurora

The storybook town was founded in 1789 on the eastern shore of Cayuga Lake and holds a National Historic District designation, and the Inns honor that small-town feel, with an elevated luxury spin, or as one reader put it: "A wonderful combination of charm and modern amenities."

Among those amenities is its own hilltop spa campus, which opened in June 2021, focused on personalized holistic wellness offerings. "Our wellness philosophy begins with meeting people where they are," the Spa at the Inns of Aurora's site says. "We are dedicated to offering our guests the resources for an individualized wellness experience that addresses who they are and where they want to be."

Aerial view of spa at Inns of Aurora
Courtesy of Inns of Aurora

The farm-inspired facility has 10 treatment rooms (including six with fireplaces), as well as outdoor hydrotherapy circuit spa pools, an indoor hot spa pool, a cold plunge, saunas, steam rooms, a salon, a manicure-pedicure room, a tranquility lounge, and multipurpose room. The therapy treatments are offered by Rasa Spa, a Finger Lakes mainstay since 2006, and includes facials, massages, scrubs, and energy work, and the Spa Café has a complimentary grazing table.

Another highlight of the Inns of Aurora experience is its activity offerings. The Summer Camp Experience allows guests of all ages to join the Inn's team of outdoorsmen for archery, guided hikes, and fishing excursions, while the Basecamp adventure center offers programming from yoga and painting to walking tours and coffee tasting. All guests also have access to its nature trail, art kits, board and lawn games, telescopes for stargazing, as well as use of bikes, canoes, kayaks, and stand-up paddle boards on a first-come, first-served basis.

Red parlor at Aurora Inn with fire going in fireplace
Courtesy of Inns of Aurora

It comes as no surprise that the all-American getaway is the brainchild of American Girl creator Pleasant Rowland, who essentially transformed Aurora into a coveted destination when she first started funding the restoration of the aging inns in 2001 and then purchasing them in 2014, eventually helping restore 11 buildings in town.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Exterior view of spa building at Inns of Aurora
The Founder of American Girl Redid an Entire Town — and It'll Make Your Childhood Dreams Come True
Aerial view of spa at Inns of Aurora
The 10 Best Resorts in New York State
Aerial Panoramic of Skaneateles Lake and Village
This New York State Region Is One of the Best Places to Go in 2022 — With Wineries, Waterfalls, and Charming Hotels
Swimming pool at Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco
The 100 Best Hotels in the World
Pickering House Inn, Wolfeboro, New Hampshire
The 10 Best Resorts in New England
Auto Camp Catskills, interiors and exterior of the main house and airstream stays
This New Glamping Spot With Airstreams, Hot Tubs, and a Luxe Clubhouse Spans 37 Gorgeous Acres in the Catskills
Aerial view of The Marriage Restoration Project in Costa Rica
8 Couples Retreats in Gorgeous Destinations to Bring You Closer Than Ever
A scenic view of the Delaware Water Gap between Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
13 Best Road Trips From NYC
A lounge/living area at Kenoza Hall
This Catskills Inn Has 10 Retro-chic New Bungalows in a Wildflower Meadow
Grand Hotel Mackinac Island
10 Classic All-American Hotels Perfect for a Summer Vacation
Aman New York swimming pool
The Newest Luxury Hotel Coming to NYC Is Home to a Jaw-dropping Pool With Central Park Views
Gangtey Lodge, in Bhutan
16 Incredible Luxury Hotels With Fewer Than 20 Rooms
Pool in the fall at Amara Resort and Spa
13 Best U.S. Resorts for Reconnecting With Nature — Hot Springs, Hiking Trails, and Open-air Massages Included
Homes overlooking the ocean and beach with surfers in Orange County, California near Dana Point
The Best Places to Travel in July
Exterior view of the grand lawn at Salamander Resort & Spa
11 Amazing Black-owned Hotels Around the World
Sveti Stefan beach and island on the Adriatic sea, Montenegro
12 Best Places to Travel in August