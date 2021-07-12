The Best Mexican Resorts for a Socially Distant Vacation

These 16 resorts offer privacy and relaxation, from Baja in the west to Cancun in the east.

With miles of beaches, endless sunshine, and a variety of resorts, Mexico is an ideal destination for a socially distant vacation. Spacious guestrooms, expansive suites, and private residences provide accommodations to meet your needs, and many include your own pool and in-room dining for even more seclusion.

Outdoor restaurants, breezy beachfront cafes, and poolside cabanas make al fresco meals convenient and enjoyable, and most resorts boast balconies or patios for taking in the views from the privacy of your room. We've selected some favorite spots for a socially distant vacation in our neighbor to the south, ranging from Baja in the west to Cancun in the east.

Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal: Cabo San Lucas

Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal's private pool area Credit: Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria

Ocean views and sea breezes, private plunge pools, and guestrooms including suites, casitas, villas, and private homes make this resort perfect for a socially distanced vacation. Four al fresco restaurants include the beachfront Crudo and fresh seafood-focused El Farallon, set in the cliffs above the sea overlooking the Pacific.

Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita: Riviera Nayarit

Four Seasons Punta Mita, Mexico Located in a fishing village on Mexico’s Riviera Nayarit , this property appeals with its two Jack Nicklaus–designed golf courses, three pools, two private beaches, ten tennis courts, a kids’ program, and the famous Four Seasons hospitality. | Credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons

This beachfront property is set on 400 acres in the luxurious, 1,500-acre Punta Mita community. Casita-style guest rooms and individual villas provide space and privacy. Ten al fresco restaurants with ocean views are ideal for socially distant dining, and two golf courses, beaches, and a spa allow guests the opportunity to enjoy the resort's amenities.

The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort: Riviera Nayarit

The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort Credit: Courtesy of The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort

The resort's location on a tropical peninsula surrounded by Banderas Bay, the Sea of Cortez, and the Pacific Ocean creates quiet beaches and outdoor activities that include eco tours, rainforest canopy zip lining, and scuba diving among offshore coral reefs. A selection of al fresco dining spots includes a casual beachfront restaurant, ocean view terraces, as well as an in-room option.

Rosewood Mayakoba: Riviera Maya

Rooftop suite pool at Rosewood Mayakoba, a luxury resort in Mexico. Credit: Courtesy of Rosewood Mayakoba

Choose a secluded suite with your own plunge pool or a private residence with full kitchen, outdoor grill, and pool for your socially distant vacation. An expansive white sand beach provides plenty of space to relax in a lounge or cabana. Swim, snorkel, play golf at El Camaleon, or relax beside one of the resort's six pools.

Andaz Mayakoba Resort: Riviera Maya

Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya's private suite villa with private pool and hammock Credit: Courtesy of Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya

The beachfront resort is located in the private-gated Mayakoba complex with nature trails for jogging, biking, or a solitary stroll. Kayak in the tranquil lagoons or play golf on El Camaleon. A variety of al fresco restaurants are available for beachfront or poolside dining, and there's an oceanfront pool and a secluded lagoon-side pool.

Banyan Tree Mayakoba: Riviera Maya

Banyan Tree Mayakoba Beachfront Pool Suite Credit: Courtesy of Banyan Tree Mayakoba

Choose from a variety of suites and villas, two- or three-bedroom residences, all with private pools and views of the lagoon, sea, or El Camaleon golf course. Dine in your villa, at the beach, by the pool, on a boat, or at the resort's signature restaurant, Saffron, featuring Thai cuisine in a romantic setting among the mangroves.

Montage Los Cabos: Los Cabos

Montage Los Cabos Credit: Courtesy of Montage Los Cabos

The 39-acre resort on the shores of Santa Maria Bay features 122 guestrooms, suites, private casas, and 52 Montage Residences for a choice of spacious accommodations. Two restaurants, in-room dining, three pools, beach, and cabanas or beach beds let guests enjoy the resort as they wish.

The Cape, a Thompson Hotel: Cabo San Lucas

The Cape, a Thompson Hotel, Cabo San Lucas Credit: Nick Hall/Courtesy of Thompson Hotels

Set along Monuments Beach, a favorite of surfers, the hotel features 161 guestrooms, all with unobstructed views of the Sea of Cortez. One-, two-, and three-bedroom villas are available as well as four two-story penthouse suites with private rooftops and plunge pools. An infinity pool with swim-up bar and another built into a natural rock formation are among the hotel's luxury amenities.

Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas: East Cape, Los Cabos

Aerial of pool and basketball court Credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons Resort

Two miles of white sand beach along the Sea of Cortez, six pools, an exclusive marina, and an 18-hole golf course provide plenty of space and sea breezes. Many rooms feature private plunge pools, and luxury beachfront and marina residences will be available in the near future.

Banyan Tree Cabo Marques: Acapulco

Infinity pool at the Banyan Tree Cabo Marques Credit: Courtesy of Banyan Tree Cabo Marques

Set in a gated community on the cliffs of Acapulco, the resort features 45 cliff-edge villas with private pools, breathtaking views, and secluded verandas. Choose an in-villa barbecue or gourmet dinner, and dine on seafood, Thai, or local Mexican cuisine with sea breezes and a view of Acapulco Bay.

Marquis Los Cabos: San Jose del Cabo

Marquis Los Cabos Credit: Courtesy of Marquis Los Cabos

This all-inclusive, adults-only resort near the southern tip of Baja offers casitas with plunge pools and spacious suites as well as a two-bedroom, ocean-view presidential suite with expansive terraces. Five restaurants from casual to fine dining feature a variety of options for guests.

Nizuc Resort & Spa: Punta Nizuc, Cancun

NIZUC Resort & Spa Credit: Courtesy of NIZUC Resort & Spa

Set in a secluded enclave about 15 minutes from Cancun, the resort offers adult-only ocean suites, family residence suites, and private villas. Fitness center, spa, pools, and dining options from oceanfront to poolside to private in-room dining provide the ideal socially distant guest experience.

Vidanta Riviera Maya: Riviera Maya

Jungala at Vidanta Riviera Maya Credit: Courtesy of Vidanta Riviera Maya

More than 1,000 acres, accommodations from guestrooms, to suites, to three-bedroom residences, pools, beaches, golf, and seaside dining make the resort ideal for privacy as well as fun.

Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta: Puerto Vallarta, Nayarit

Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta Credit: Courtesy of Grupo Vidanta

Choose your accommodations from guestrooms to expansive residences and enjoy the pools, golf courses, kids' club, spas, and restaurants from fine dining to casual beach or poolside spots.

Viceroy Riviera Maya: Riviera Maya

Viceroy private villa pool Riviera Maya Credit: Courtesy of Viceroy Riviera Maya

This serene, boutique-sized resort offers 41 private villas, each with its own heated plunge pool, outdoor rain shower, and patio complete with lounge furniture and a hammock. Guests can reserve private spa experiences and cooking classes, dine at their choice of two outdoor restaurants with pool and ocean views, or order meals directly to their rooms.

Le Blanc Spa Resort: Cancun

Le Blanc Spa Resort pool Credit: Courtesy of Le Blanc Spa Resort