Among the hotels with morning meal favorites are London's Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, Nassau's Sandals Royal Bahamian, and Kuala Lumpur's Traders Hotel.

The Best Hotel Breakfasts Around the World, According to Tripadvisor Data

The old adage that breakfast is the most important meal of the day may or may not be true, but there's no denying the cozy and comforting feeling only comes from a satisfying hotel breakfast. So the UK company Mornings.co.uk, which focuses on improving sleep habits, looked at which hotels in 133 capital cities around the world offer the most lauded morning meals.

A map of The Best Hotel Breakfast in Every Capital City Credit: Courtesy of Mornings.co.uk

By looking at Tripadvisor reviews that included the phrases "best breakfast," "great breakfast," and "excellent breakfast," the study tallied up the properties with the most glowing breakfast reviews "because when 5,000 people recommend a hotel breakfast, it's probably worth the journey," the research concluded.

Topping the global list is London's Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, which had 5,363 positive reviews for its breakfast — among them, reviews saying it served up "superb breakfast with so many choices" and provided "wide variety even for my fussy 10-year-old."

Infographic of The Best Hotel Breakfast in Every Capital City Credit: Courtesy of Mornings.co.uk

Honing in on North America, the islands continue to dominate. Not far behind the Sandals Royal Bahamian, which had 3,545 positive mentions, is Cuba's Iberostar Parque Central, and the Sandals Grande Antigua Resort and Spa. In the U.S., Hotel Mazarin in New Orleans came out on top with 3,385 compliments. The country's top 10 included several hotels near national parks, as well as outposts in Waikiki Beach and Las Vegas.