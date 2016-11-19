Just because you're going somewhere with your significant other does not automatically make it a romantic getaway. There's a lot to be said for the couples' trip that's not meeting the family for Thanksgiving or the winter holidays — one that isn't spent in airports waiting for transfers, on the Peter Pan bus to your hometown, or sleeping in your parent's ultra-luxe guest rooms on a pullout sofa.

Be it a quintessential beach escape or a far-flung exotic retreat, upscale resorts for just the two of you can be downright relationship building. Here are a few of our favorite lovebird spots, from India to Italy.