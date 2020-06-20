10 Best Affordable Hotels in Paris, According to Hotels.com

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

These affordable hotels in Paris mean you'll have extra euros to spend on delicious food, activities, and entertainment.

Editor's Note: Travel might be complicated right now, but use our inspirational trip ideas to plan ahead for your next bucket list adventure.

So you've booked your flight to Paris. Soon you'll be strolling the boulevards, baguette in hand, marveling at the glittering lights against a cobalt sky. Or, perhaps you'll be sitting outside sipping a café au lait and watching swarms of chic city slickers walk by with iconic Haussmann-style architecture in the background. Paris, a dream destination for many, burns bright in the imagination. What you don't need Paris to set ablaze is your wallet. That's why we turned to Hotels.com to show us the City of Lights' best, most affordable hotel accommodations, so you can continue to dream without budget constraints dragging you back to reality.

To start, Hotels.com calculated the average nightly rate for stays at all Parisian properties with at least an eight out of 10 rating, which came to $171 per night. They then broke it down further, selecting 10 properties that charge less than the average rate. These are those 10 properties.

1. Babel Belleville

Babel Belleville Babel Belleville | Credit: COURTESY OF HOTELS.COM

In the heart of Paris, this chic hotel in the 20th Arrondissement (for the uninitiated, arrondissements are neighborhoods) is steeped in the culture of its surroundings. After a good night's sleep in one of the jewel box rooms, be sure to swing by the glass-roofed restaurant and bar. It's a short walk from many popular attractions, such as the Grands Boulevards and the fifth-largest park in Paris, the Parc des Buttes-Chaumont.

To book: hotels.com, from $126 per night

2. Okko Hotels Paris Gare de l'Est

OKKO Hotels Paris Gare de l'Est Credit: Courtesy of Hotels.com

This sleek and modern hotel offers complimentary breakfast and an evening aperitivo with ample meats and cheeses, Italian antipasti, local beers, and small-batch wines. It's also close to the perennially hip banks of Canal Saint-Martin and Metro lines 4, 5, and 7 for easy city sightseeing. But the biggest selling point is probably its proximity to Gare de l'Est, one of the city's main high-speed train hubs and a gateway to other fun and accessible destinations in France and Europe.

To book: hotels.com, from $122 per night

3. Hôtel des Comédies

Hotel-des-Comedies Credit: COURTESY OF HOTELS.COM

This colorful hotel in the 10th arrondissement has an on-site bar and lounge and includes a daily breakfast buffet. Immerse yourself in the culture of the Grand Boulevards by visiting one of the nearby attractions such as the Grand Rex, the Opéra Garnier, or the Opéra Bastille. The hotel is also right off the Gare de l'Est and Gare du Nord, and provides transportation to the airport, making it as convenient as it is cute and affordable.

To book: hotels.com, from $161 per night

4. Hôtel Petit Lafayette

Hôtel Villa Lafayette Paris IX Credit: Courtesy of Hotels.com

This functional yet upscale hotel with a romantic vibe is removed from the main tourist areas, but not too far that visitors can't walk to destinations of interest, like the Montmartre neighborhood and Opéra Garnier.

To book: hotels.com, from $161 per night

5. New Orient Hôtel

New Orient Hôtel Credit: Courtesy of Hotels.com

With 24/7 reception, a concierge service to help you make plans around town, and easily arranged transfers to train stations and airports, the cozy and cute New Orient Hôtel might feel like it's beyond your budget, but the accessible room rate certainly says otherwise.

To book: hotels.com, from $143 per night

6. Hôtel des Arts Montmartre

Hotel Des Arts Paris Montmartre Credit: Courtesy of Hotels.com

Paris' Montmartre neighborhood was an epicenter of Belle Époque art; many famous painters such as Modigliani, Monet, and Toulouse-Lautrec lived and worked in studios along its cobblestoned streets. This hotel, which has existed since 1901, hosted plenty of painters from around the world who came to capture aspects of the neighborhood, like the Moulin Rouge, which is conveniently around the corner. In celebration of that pedigree, this fully modernized hotel now displays the work of contemporary artists.

To book: hotels.com, from $149 per night

7. Hôtel Magenta 38 by Happyculture

Hotel-Magenta38-by-Happyculture Credit: COURTESY OF HOTELS.COM

This modern gem is still a new addition to the 10th arrondissement. Designed by architects Didier and Fabrice Knoll in 2014 in a Haussmannian building, this hotel is conveniently located between the Gare de l'Est and Place de la République.

To book: hotels.com, from $135 per night

8. Hôtel Océanic

Hôtel Océanic Credit: Courtesy of Hotels.com

Not far from iconic attractions like Opéra Garnier and the department stores on Boulevard Haussmann, Hôtel Océanic, with its larger-than-average rooms, stands out for its ability to comfortably accommodate families and groups of friends. Though the hotel is not quite located in the thick of the tourist districts, restaurants and supermarkets abound in this area, as do train stations. Bustling commuter hub, Gare Saint-Lazare, or Saint-Augustin metro are sure to get you anywhere you want to go.

To book: hotels.com, from $160 per night

9. Hôtel Saint-Louis Pigalle

Hotel Saint-Louis Pigalle Credit: Courtesy of Hotels.com

"Affordable" doesn't always just apply to a room rate, but also to added value. At this hotel located in the Pigalle neighborhood, for example, you'll get 10 percent off the breakfast rate for every three nights booked. That means discounted pastries from Miss Manon bakery. And if you book for five nights or more, you'll be entitled to a one-way trip with the hotel's private shuttle from all airports and train stations.

To book: hotels.com, from $137 per night

10. Lux Hotel Picpus

Lux Hotel Picpus Credit: COURTESY OF HOTELS.COM

On Boulevard de Picpus in the 12th Arrondissement near the Place de la Nation and the Bois de Vincennes, this classic Parisian hotel is a tourist's boon with several nearby transportation options and clean, affordable lodging. Just hop on the Metro lines 1, 2, 6, or 9 and start enjoying those quintessential Paris views.