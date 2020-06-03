Whether you're visiting for business or pleasure, these properties put you in a prime position to enjoy all that Orlando has to offer, including theme parks and golf courses.

10 Best Affordable Hotels in Orlando, According to Hotels.com

With warm weather year-round, art galleries and museums, craft beer and breweries, and, of course, the famous Walt Disney World Resort, it's no wonder people flock to Orlando each year for their vacation. Orlando is also popular for conventions and conferences, giving you all the more reason to stay up-to-date on the best and most affordable hotels when booking your next business trip.

To help you plan your next getaway to bright and sunny Florida, we've rounded up the 10 best affordable hotels in Orlando, according to Hotels.com data. These properties put you in the perfect position to explore the theme parks with your family, play a round or two of golf with your colleagues, or simply enjoy the outdoors while taking advantage of all the amenities and perks available at your chosen hotel.

Homewood Suites by Hilton Orlando

Homewood Suites by Hilton in Orlando Credit: Courtesy of Hilton

Sit back, relax, and let Homewood Suites by Hilton Orlando take care of you and your family (think: planning services for your trip and free scheduled shuttles to Universal Orlando and SeaWorld). For some mingling with fellow guests, head to the hotel's complimentary evening social for small plates and cocktails.

To book: hotels.com, from $114 per night

Hilton Garden Inn Orlando

Tiki Bar and Fire Pit at Hilton Garden Inn in Orlando Credit: Courtesy of Hilton

With 2,300 square feet of event space and a tiki bar and fire pit to hang out near after hitting the pool, the Hilton Garden Inn Orlando is a solid option for business trips and personal vacations. Be sure to swing by The Garden Grille & Bar for their famous Mobley Burger, named after Conrad Hilton's first hotel and charbroiled with gooey melted cheese on a rustic roll.

To book: hotels.com, from $112 per night

Hampton Inn Orlando

The OCCC, or Orange County Convention Center, hosts conventions, meetings, and trade shows for organizations all over the world, averaging nearly 200 events annually. If you find yourself invited to such an event, the Hampton Inn Orlando is a fantastic option, due to its proximity to the OCCC and free airport shuttle, which will make your trip seamless. Bonus: Start each morning with the hotel's complimentary freshly baked waffles and oatmeal.

To book: hotels.com, from $112 per night

SpringHill Suites by Marriott Orlando

Springhill Suites by Marriott in Orlando Credit: Courtesy of Marriott

Serving as an official Walt Disney World Good Neighbor Hotel, you and your family won't regret booking a suite at SpringHill Suites by Marriott Orlando for your next Disney vacation. Ride the free shuttle to Disney Springs and spend the day at the park. Afterwards, have some fun in SpringHill's arcade and game room, and finish off the day with dinner and a drink at one of the hotel's two bars and lounges.

To book: hotels.com, from $111 per night

Hyatt House Orlando

Lobby of the Hyatt House in Orlando near Universal Studios Credit: Courtesy of Hyatt

Hyatt House Orlando is a Universal Partner Hotel, which means it's only a one-mile walk from Universal Orlando Resort and Universal CityWalk. For even more fun within walking distance, the Orlando International Premium Outlets are 14 minutes away. Later, make sure to rest your tired legs in the soothing heated pool back at the hotel.

To book: hotels.com, from $111 per night

Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando

Before arriving at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando, you'll want to practice your golf swing, seeing as though it is only 20 minutes away from Florida's best golf fairways. After a day of golfing, there's no better way to continue the night than at the on-site open atrium restaurant. Then, retire to your plush, comfortable bed. Did we mention there are firework-view rooms available?

To book: hotels.com, from $110 per night

Fairfield Inn & Suites Orlando

Guestroom at Fairfield Inn in Orlando Credit: Courtesy of Hotels.com

Located in the heart of Kissimmee, Fairfield Inn & Suites Orlando is just three miles away from all the theme parks the area has to offer. Close proximity to the parks means you'll have more time in the morning with your kids to enjoy a complimentary breakfast featuring lovable Mickey Mouse-shaped waffles and fresh fruit.

To book: hotels.com, from $110 per night

Holiday Inn & Suites Orlando

Pool at the Holiday Inn & Suites in Orlando Credit: Courtesy of IHG

This hotel is the perfect place for families with children under the age of 18. For starters, all children under 18 stay for free when sharing a room with parents. Also, if your kids are under 11, they eat for free any time of day. Check out Orlando's Premium Outlets mall next door, if you'd like to spend a little of what you've saved.

To book: hotels.com, from $107 per night

Grand Beach by Diamond Resorts

Grand Beach by Diamond Resorts is the perfect destination for those not headed to the Disney parks. Overlooking the lakefront, guests can enjoy activities such as on-site fishing and even horseback riding nearby. Kids will love the children's pool, mini golf, and paddleboats at Lake Bryan.

To book: hotels.com, from $101 per night

Courtyard by Marriott Orlando

Guestroom at the Courtyard by Marriott in Orlando Credit: Courtesy of Marriott

Business trips don't have to be all about presentations and formal attire. Slide on some sandals and enjoy a Starbucks beverage from The Bistro on the patio at Courtyard by Marriott Orlando. Or, if you'd like to squeeze more activity in, take a dip in the lovely outdoor pool.