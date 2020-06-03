Editor's Note: Travel might be complicated right now, but use our inspirational trip ideas to plan ahead for your next bucket list adventure. Hotels were chosen based on late summer/early fall 2020 dates and rates are subject to change.

Strolling the centuries-old streets of London, passing iconic landmarks like Buckingham Palace and Tower Bridge, you'll feel as if you're a character in a Charles Dickens novel or Richard Curtis rom-com. But when that ubiquitous London drizzle starts to fall, you'll fancy a respite from your city saunter beside a crackling fire in a hotel lobby or under the cover of a plush duvet. When you're ready to hang your hat, look no further than one of these 10 best affordable and quintessentially British London hotels, sourced from Hotels.com.

The Rookery

Tucked away on a quiet lane in the lively neighborhood of Clerkenwell, The Rookery is a history buff's home away from home. An elegant homage to the Georgian era, this mysterious and romantic boutique property features antique furnishings, polished wood paneling, and stone-flagged floors. Cozy up beside the lobby fire with tea or a nightcap before retiring to one of the bespoke rooms or suites, named after Londoners who've lived or worked in the area over the past 500 years.

To book: hotels.com, from $216 per night

Dorsett City London

This sleek retreat, planted right in the middle of London's bustling Financial District, appeals to business and leisure travelers alike. A stone's throw from London's storied attractions, like the Tower of London, and a short walk from the galleries and boutiques in trendy Shoreditch, Dorsett City London boasts over 250 bright and airy rooms and suites. The hotel's understated Asian influences come to life at Shikumen, a contemporary Chinese restaurant that specializes in dim sum and Peking duck, and at Jin Bo Law, the 14th-floor sky bar overlooking London.

To book: hotels.com, from $215 per night

54 Queen's Gate

Modernity and old-fashioned glamour collide at 54 Queen's Gate, a sprawling Edwardian townhouse with 24 guest rooms that underwent a massive refurbishment in early 2018. Situated on the border of Hyde Park in South Kensington, this secluded and sophisticated hotel is a short walk from the city's Victoria and Albert Museum, the Natural History Museum, and Harrods world-famous department store. Finish a day of museum-hopping and luxury shopping with a gin and tonic (or two) on the hotel's private terrace.

To book: hotels.com, from $206 per night

Lincoln Plaza London, Curio Collection by Hilton

In the heart of Canary Wharf, Lincoln Plaza London offers a 24-hour, well-appointed gym with an adjacent indoor pool, sauna, and workout classes led by local fitness experts. The hotel is home to Mr. Todiwala's Kitchen, an award-winning Indian restaurant, and two vibrant cocktail bars. Pop over to nearby 02, London's premier special events venue, for a concert or sporting event during your stay.

To book: hotels.com, from $205 per night

Royal Garden Hotel

Your kiddos may not be royals, but they can play in their backyard. Catering to family travelers, the Royal Garden Hotel neighbors the royal abode George, Charlotte, and Louis call home. The hotel's popular Food and Flicks package, for example, includes unlimited in-room movies, snacks, and board games. Additionally, Park Terrace restaurant offers a children's afternoon tea service and early dinner reservations for families. Little ones can also borrow mini scooters from the front desk before setting out on an adventure in the adjacent Kensington Palace Gardens.

To book: hotels.com, from $196 per night

Aragon House

Infuse your London getaway with local flair at Aragon House. This stylish pub hotel, positioned off the beaten path in the residential neighborhood of Parsons Green, is surrounded by restaurants and parks favored by Londoners. No detail is overlooked in the property's 15 guest rooms, outfitted to perfection with upholstered headboards and colorful gallery walls. Aragon House also welcomes four-legged visitors; the Garden Lodge, a room adjacent to the hotel garden, is a pet-friendly space complete with a dog bed, treats, and easy access to the great outdoors.

To book: hotels.com, from $195 per night

The Laslett

Immerse yourself in the flamboyance and grandeur of Victorian London at The Laslett, a row of townhouses set in the wildly eclectic neighborhood of Notting Hill. Every corner of this hip city sanctuary is brimming with artistic trappings, from the first-floor library, where visitors can browse archives of design books and curated walls of paintings and drawings, to guest rooms and suites, shaped by mid-century modern fixtures and vintage curiosities like antique clocks and sepia-toned art prints. At tea time, sink back in a luxe velvet booth at The Henderson Bar, or toast with an Aperol spritz on the terrace and watch the world go by.

To book: hotels.com, from $192 per night

The Blackbird

The Blackbird's warm atmosphere and classic pub fare are so deliciously inviting, you won't want to leave after last call. Good thing you don't have to. The nine fully renovated guests rooms above the bar possess opulence and comfort you don't expect to find at a pub hotel (think: custom lighting and furnishings, roomy walk-in showers, and blackbird-themed art dotting the walls). Guests are invited to indulge in a complimentary full English breakfast upon waking. If you're looking for bang for your buck in one of London's most desirable districts, look no further than The Blackbird.

To book: hotels.com, from $170 per night

The Cuckoo N1

Stay right in the center of the action on your London holiday without breaking the bank. The Cuckoo N1 is a 20-minute cab ride from the London airport, a 20-minute walk from storied Camden Market, and a quick stroll to the theaters on the West End, shopping on Oxford Street, and a smattering of distinctive restaurants, bars, and clubs. The hotel itself is the epitome of hospitality, with clean and spacious guest rooms, updated bathrooms, and massive windows overlooking bustling British streets below.

To book: hotels.com, from $165 per night

Coach & Horses

Looking for city splendor and natural wonders on your London vacation? Embrace the best of both worlds at Coach & Horses. This southwest London oasis is enveloped by the urban energy a city visitor craves, but it's neighbored by the lush and leafy Royal Botanic Gardens and various green spaces and parks. So, catch up on R&R in one of the tasteful and traditional guest rooms, outfitted for families, couples, or solo travelers. Then, treat yourself to a farm-to-table feast or sumptuous Sunday roast at the restaurant downstairs before wandering the serene neighborhood of Kew. Get lost in local flora at Kew Gardens, look for deer in Richmond Park, or glide down the Thames on a riverboat toward Westminster.