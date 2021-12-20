These Are the 15 Best All-inclusive Resorts in the Caribbean, According to T+L Readers
From the Bahamas to Jamaica, these are the best all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean.
Picture it: You're sitting on a white-sand beach, tropical drink in hand, without a care in the world. For the ultimate stress-free beach vacation, it's hard to beat a luxurious Caribbean all-inclusive resort. Of course, with so many options spread across the Caribbean islands, it can be hard to choose the perfect spot for your next vacation. You'll want to select somewhere with beautiful accommodations, great food and drinks, fun included activities, and stunning views, so we combed through the list of best resorts in the Caribbean from Travel + Leisure's 2021 World's Best Awards and pulled the all-inclusive properties that received the most votes.
Kamalame Cay
This private island is a Bahamian oasis, offering an upscale and secluded experience — complete with white-sand beaches and lush foliage — off the coast of the third-largest barrier reef in the world. With the Guest of House rate, guests can enjoy a daily continental breakfast delivered to their rooms and unlimited meals, beverages, spirits, and house wines from the Tiki Bar and The Great House, so the only thing they need to worry about is applying more sunscreen during days on the beach.
To book: kamalame.com
Jade Mountain
Stunning Jade Mountain rises above the St. Lucia shoreline with sweeping views of the island's famous Pitons. The all-inclusive plan includes meals, beach chairs and towels, non-motorized water sports, guided estate walks, and more. Be sure to book a suite with an infinity pool to make the most of this incredible property.
Cap Maison
This luxurious boutique resort in St. Lucia offers five-star amenities in a dreamy setting. The Cap It All Inclusive plan helps guests make the most of the property, with included breakfasts, three-course lunches and dinners at the restaurants (with daily specials and no buffets), in-room dining, high-end spirits, and more, plus access to non-motorized water sports.
Anse Chastanet
Sister property to Jade Mountain, Anse Chastanet makes the most of its St. Lucia setting, offering great snorkeling and scuba opportunities and two beautiful beaches. The all-inclusive plan includes all meals and most beverages served by the glass, while other packages also have unique inclusions like diving lessons, spa treatments, and more.
Jumby Bay Island
This pristine private island resort — accessible from the Antigua mainland by the resort's private catamaran — is the ultimate all-inclusive island escape, with meals, alcoholic drinks, water sports like water skiing and kayaking, a kids club, and more activities included in the rate.
Sugar Beach, a Viceroy Resort
Enjoy luxe island living at St. Lucia's Sugar Beach, a Viceroy Resort. The all-inclusive package helps guests make the most of it with included meals and select alcoholic beverages. There's also a Sugar Club program for children ages four to 12 and a Spice Club program for older kids, so the whole family can have a fun vacation.
Curtain Bluff
This Antigua resort offers 72 suites and rooms just steps from the beach, including some exclusive accommodations with private pools overlooking the turquoise waters. At this all-inclusive resort, room rates include meals, beverages, and activities like scuba diving and water skiing.
Royalton Negril
An Autograph Collection all-inclusive resort, Royalton Negril has everything you need for a relaxing Jamaica getaway, including family-friendly entertainment, several restaurants, kids and teens clubs, and more. Adults traveling alone might want to opt for the adults-only section, Hideaway at Royalton Negril.
Ladera Resort
With just 37 rooms and suites offering incredible views and plunge pools, this adults-only St. Lucia resort offers an intimate experience. The all-inclusive plan includes breakfast, three-course lunches and dinners, and select alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages for $210 per day, and other packages include add-ons like romantic massages.
Malliouhana, Auberge Resorts Collection
This Anguilla resort has something for all ages, and the More Malliouhana all-inclusive package features the best of the resort with unlimited on-property experiences and three daily meals plus non-alcoholic beverages.
Casa de Campo Resort & Villas
This Dominican Republic resort, located in La Romana, offers an extensive all-inclusive package complete with accommodations, meals, alcoholic beverages, unlimited horseback riding, tennis, non-motorized water sports, and family program activities.
Necker Island
Necker Island, Sir Richard Branson's private island escape in the British Virgin Islands, is known for its exclusivity — you can even book the entire island for the ultimate all-inclusive experience. You can also book individual rooms on select weeks, with rates encompassing accommodations, all meals and drinks including alcoholic beverages, water sports equipment, and more.
To book: virginlimitededition.com
Couples Negril
This Jamaica all-inclusive resort for adults has 234 rooms and suites, five restaurants and bars offering 24-hour gourmet dining and unlimited spirits, included excursions, nightly entertainment, and more, so you can have a relaxing getaway in paradise.
Couples Sans Souci
Another Couples resort in Jamaica, Couples San Souci offers tons of inclusions in their nightly rate: 24-hour gourmet dining, alcoholic beverages, entertainment, golf, tennis, excursions, and more.
Royalton Blue Waters
Located in Montego Bay, Jamaica, Royalton Blue Waters has 228 rooms and suites, and it's great for a family-friendly all-inclusive vacation thanks to its Kids' Adventures program, which offers supervised options for younger kids and teens, plus several restaurants and bars.