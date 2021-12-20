Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

From the Bahamas to Jamaica, these are the best all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean.

These Are the 15 Best All-inclusive Resorts in the Caribbean, According to T+L Readers

Picture it: You're sitting on a white-sand beach, tropical drink in hand, without a care in the world. For the ultimate stress-free beach vacation, it's hard to beat a luxurious Caribbean all-inclusive resort. Of course, with so many options spread across the Caribbean islands, it can be hard to choose the perfect spot for your next vacation. You'll want to select somewhere with beautiful accommodations, great food and drinks, fun included activities, and stunning views, so we combed through the list of best resorts in the Caribbean from Travel + Leisure's 2021 World's Best Awards and pulled the all-inclusive properties that received the most votes.

Kamalame Cay

This private island is a Bahamian oasis, offering an upscale and secluded experience — complete with white-sand beaches and lush foliage — off the coast of the third-largest barrier reef in the world. With the Guest of House rate, guests can enjoy a daily continental breakfast delivered to their rooms and unlimited meals, beverages, spirits, and house wines from the Tiki Bar and The Great House, so the only thing they need to worry about is applying more sunscreen during days on the beach.

Aerial view of Jade Mountain Credit: Courtesy of Jade Mountain

Jade Mountain

Stunning Jade Mountain rises above the St. Lucia shoreline with sweeping views of the island's famous Pitons. The all-inclusive plan includes meals, beach chairs and towels, non-motorized water sports, guided estate walks, and more. Be sure to book a suite with an infinity pool to make the most of this incredible property.

Cap Maison

This luxurious boutique resort in St. Lucia offers five-star amenities in a dreamy setting. The Cap It All Inclusive plan helps guests make the most of the property, with included breakfasts, three-course lunches and dinners at the restaurants (with daily specials and no buffets), in-room dining, high-end spirits, and more, plus access to non-motorized water sports.

Aerial view of Anse Chastanet Resort Credit: Courtesy of Anse Chastanet Resort

Anse Chastanet

Sister property to Jade Mountain, Anse Chastanet makes the most of its St. Lucia setting, offering great snorkeling and scuba opportunities and two beautiful beaches. The all-inclusive plan includes all meals and most beverages served by the glass, while other packages also have unique inclusions like diving lessons, spa treatments, and more.

Aerial view of Jumby Bay Island Credit: Courtesy of Jumby Bay Island

Jumby Bay Island

This pristine private island resort — accessible from the Antigua mainland by the resort's private catamaran — is the ultimate all-inclusive island escape, with meals, alcoholic drinks, water sports like water skiing and kayaking, a kids club, and more activities included in the rate.

Aerial view of Sugar Beach, a Viceroy Resort Credit: Courtesy of Sugar Beach, a Viceroy Resort

Sugar Beach, a Viceroy Resort

Enjoy luxe island living at St. Lucia's Sugar Beach, a Viceroy Resort. The all-inclusive package helps guests make the most of it with included meals and select alcoholic beverages. There's also a Sugar Club program for children ages four to 12 and a Spice Club program for older kids, so the whole family can have a fun vacation.

Curtain Bluff

This Antigua resort offers 72 suites and rooms just steps from the beach, including some exclusive accommodations with private pools overlooking the turquoise waters. At this all-inclusive resort, room rates include meals, beverages, and activities like scuba diving and water skiing.

The pool at Royalton Negril Credit: Courtesy of Blue Diamond Resorts

Royalton Negril

An Autograph Collection all-inclusive resort, Royalton Negril has everything you need for a relaxing Jamaica getaway, including family-friendly entertainment, several restaurants, kids and teens clubs, and more. Adults traveling alone might want to opt for the adults-only section, Hideaway at Royalton Negril.

Ladera Resort

With just 37 rooms and suites offering incredible views and plunge pools, this adults-only St. Lucia resort offers an intimate experience. The all-inclusive plan includes breakfast, three-course lunches and dinners, and select alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages for $210 per day, and other packages include add-ons like romantic massages.

Malliouhana, Auberge Resorts Collection from the water Credit: Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

Malliouhana, Auberge Resorts Collection

This Anguilla resort has something for all ages, and the More Malliouhana all-inclusive package features the best of the resort with unlimited on-property experiences and three daily meals plus non-alcoholic beverages.

Casa de Campo Resort & Villas

This Dominican Republic resort, located in La Romana, offers an extensive all-inclusive package complete with accommodations, meals, alcoholic beverages, unlimited horseback riding, tennis, non-motorized water sports, and family program activities.

the great house at Necker Island Credit: Adam Slama/Courtesy of Virgin Limited Edition

Necker Island

Necker Island, Sir Richard Branson's private island escape in the British Virgin Islands, is known for its exclusivity — you can even book the entire island for the ultimate all-inclusive experience. You can also book individual rooms on select weeks, with rates encompassing accommodations, all meals and drinks including alcoholic beverages, water sports equipment, and more.

Couples Negril

This Jamaica all-inclusive resort for adults has 234 rooms and suites, five restaurants and bars offering 24-hour gourmet dining and unlimited spirits, included excursions, nightly entertainment, and more, so you can have a relaxing getaway in paradise.

Couples Sans Souci

Another Couples resort in Jamaica, Couples San Souci offers tons of inclusions in their nightly rate: 24-hour gourmet dining, alcoholic beverages, entertainment, golf, tennis, excursions, and more.

Aerial view of Royalton Blue Waters Credit: Courtesy of Blue Diamond Resorts

Royalton Blue Waters