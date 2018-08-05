It’s safe to say that here at Travel + Leisure, our editors know a thing or two about travel. Whether it be the latest and greatest carry-on essentials, the year’s top destinations, or even where to find the best hot dog in every state, we’re a selective bunch when it comes to anything related to trip planning. So, believe us when we say these are the best Airbnb properties we’ve ever booked.

We have a high bar for what makes for an outstanding Airbnb stay: It’s more than welcoming hosts, neat amenities, and a comfy bed. There also has to be something extra — a wow factor, if you will — and these properties have it. From apartments with views of Lake Como to hilltop homes in Rio de Janeiro, scroll through to see our favorites and learn how you can book a stay sometime in the future, too.