16 Airbnbs T+L Editors Would Book Again in a Heartbeat
It’s safe to say that here at Travel + Leisure, our editors know a thing or two about travel. Whether it be the latest and greatest carry-on essentials, the year’s top destinations, or even where to find the best hot dog in every state, we’re a selective bunch when it comes to anything related to trip planning. So, believe us when we say these are the best Airbnb properties we’ve ever booked.
We have a high bar for what makes for an outstanding Airbnb stay: It’s more than welcoming hosts, neat amenities, and a comfy bed. There also has to be something extra — a wow factor, if you will — and these properties have it. From apartments with views of Lake Como to hilltop homes in Rio de Janeiro, scroll through to see our favorites and learn how you can book a stay sometime in the future, too.
Lake View Apartment in Como, Italy
"The star of this apartment — perched on a hill with an all-glass living room overlooking Lake Como — is undoubtedly the view. Looking out at the lake each time of day was more amazing than the next, as the light changed and reflected its beauty in different ways. Plus, an added perk of staying in an Airbnb is always getting more of a local experience, and being tucked away a bit led to a very Italian memory we still talk about to this day: A sweet old man from the neighborhood found us searching for a taxi and insisted we pile into his tiny car instead." — Nina Ruggiero, Deputy Digital Editor
To book: airbnb.com, $127 per night
Cupcake Cottage in Roxbury, New York
"There are many things I loved about this compact and charming farmhouse in New York's Catskill Mountains, but I'll narrow it down to two. Peter, the owner, maintains an extensive vegetable garden, as well as a small orchard that guests can use, and if you visit in summer or early fall, you can build all of your meals around what you pick: oatmeal smothered in raspberries for breakfast, tomato sandwiches for lunch, summer squash and fresh herb frittatas for dinner. The house also has a turntable and an extensive vinyl collection, with a sizable dose of Neil Young, Donovan, and the Byrds, so you can tune into the '60s vibe that still drifts through the region courtesy of nearby Woodstock." — Peter Terzian, Features Editor
To book: airbnb.com, $282 per night
Adobe del Cerro Loft in Chimayo, New Mexico
"The location of this beautiful getaway is absolutely ideal and the nightly price is surprisingly affordable. On the historic Plaza del Cerro, it is a mid-1700s second-story adobe home that has been carefully restored with original features but modern updates (think: a clawfoot tub in the master bedroom and heated floors throughout). I had the pleasure of staying here with my family during Christmas a couple of years ago. The high ceilings and separate sleeping areas made it very comfortable for four adults. Rancho Manzana is a beautiful property of its own with so much history. It's within walking distance to the famous Santuario de Chimayo and Rancho de Chimayo restaurant, and the short drive to Taos, Santa Fe, and Bandelier National Monument cannot be beaten either. I often like to daydream that this is the home I would live in if I were in New Mexico, which may be the best compliment for an Airbnb listing in my book. Here, you can experience a historic site, go off the grid and cozy up, or explore the enchanted lands of New Mexico." — Mariah Tyler, Digital Photo Editor
To book: airbnb.com, $77 per night
Historical Mid-century Modern Zen House in Stamford, Connecticut
"I’m cheating a little because I haven’t stayed here yet, but I’m eagerly anticipating a visit to this incredible-looking house that came very highly recommended by a coworker. To echo her praise for this gem of a property: There’s a gorgeous pool, just the right amount of solitude, historical ties (to Mount Rushmore), a gracious host, and you can get there on public transportation from New York City. See you soon, Zen House." — Skye Senterfeit, Photo Editor
To book: airbnb.com, $360 per night
Architect's Off-grid Stargazing Cabin in Twentynine Palms, California
"Easily the coolest Airbnb I stayed at in 2020, the Folly Collection's Off-grid Stargazing Cabin is a Joshua Tree hot spot for good reason. Its simple exterior and minimalist-yet-modern interior let the desert landscape shine — the dreamy shower even has a glass wall looking out onto the dunes. The kitchen comes stocked with artisan goodies, and the lofted bedroom with an oversized stargazing window on the ceiling will make you feel like a kid again, but the real showstopper is the outdoor bedroom: Climb a ladder to the rooftop hideout and you'll find the coziest bed where you can fall asleep under the clear night sky. The perfect spot for a weekend getaway from L.A. with your quarantine pod and a convenient home base for a Joshua Tree National Park hiking trip, this place is also home also a bocce court, hammocks, and a fire pit on its grounds. If you've been thinking about getting into glamping, but hate to leave hotel comforts behind, this is where to start." — Nina Ruggiero, Deputy Digital Editor
To book: airbnb.com, $541 per night
Charming Suite in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
"First, to get it out of the way, this gorgeous guesthouse is located on the hill between Copacabana and Ipanema, at the base of Cantagalo favela, which means you have to climb several steps or walk up a winding, hilly street to get there. That said, it's such a beautiful oasis away from the busy urban streets below. The view of the favela tumbling down the adjacent hillside and the ocean on the horizon is worth the workout (plus, you're getting in those extra steps!). Every part of the house is impeccably decorated with modern touches, but the best part is the multilevel pool and bar area. Enjoy breakfast here (included in your stay with a generous selection of fresh fruits, juices, bread, cheese, and meats), then come back after a day of sightseeing for a sunset cocktail." — Karen Chen, Editorial Producer
To book: airbnb.com, $41 per night
Opulent Esplanade Estate in New Orleans, Louisiana
"My dear friend Chris rented this for his coed bachelor party weekend (pre-COVID), and it was a stunner — just a short cab ride away from the French Quarter. The renovated mansion had a state-of-the-art kitchen where we could all gather for brunch. There was even a charming guesthouse in the back with its own bathroom (which my husband and I claimed for ourselves!). The living room, with its soaring ceiling, was an elegant place for cocktails. Come to find out: Serena Williams followed in our footsteps and rented it for her bachelorette weekend just a short while later." — Jacqueline Gifford, Editor-in-Chief
To book: airbnb.com, $503 per night
Atelier de Décorateur Avec Vue (Decorator's Home With a View) in Montmartre, Paris
"This designer's apartment is what Parisian dreams are made of. While the view of Sacre-Coeur from the living room windows is unreal, every other room has something to keep you in it, too — even the lavatory has lively botanical wallpaper and gorgeous morning light. I often find myself in the apartment's enormous freestanding tub during my quarantine dreams. Don't bother overbooking yourself with sights to see — you're rarely going to want to leave this stunning, cozy flat." — Kendall Cornish, Associate Digital Editor
To book: airbnb.com, $242 per night
Rocky Neck Retreat in Gloucester, Massachusetts
"Staying at this lovingly renovated barn in Gloucester was so thoroughly comfortable and relaxing, it probably goes down as one of my best Airbnb experiences yet. Aside from the house being adorably decorated and fully stocked with everything you could possibly need for a short trip away, the hosts left lots of little personal touches that really went above and beyond, like stamped postcards for us to send home to friends and family. The location was also a fantastic base for exploring Cape Ann, Massachusetts' lesser-known cape that's still big on New England charm." — Karen Chen, Editorial Producer
To book: airbnb.com, $273 per night
Charming Duplex With Private Terrace in Mexico City, Mexico
"I'll start by saying that this apartment has a giant marlin sculpture hanging above the sofa — so really, what else could you ask for? But that isn't the only aesthetic choice I appreciated. Mexico City is one of the best destinations for design lovers these days — in fact, it was the World Design Capital in 2018 — and many residents take great care to make their apartments beautiful. An unassuming entrance gives way to a colorful, thoughtfully decorated space full of curios and art objects. Plus, there's a private roof terrace covered with succulents that's perfect for a glass of wine after shopping and exploring the eclectic, upscale Roma Norte neighborhood." — Hannah Walhout, Associate Editor
To book: airbnb.com, $49 per night
Indie Cottage in St. Petersburg, Florida
"I only had one night in St. Petersburg, but this rental was the perfect place to stay to get a real feel for the area in such a short time. Tucked away in a lush, green yard, this 1920s cottage is decked out with local products, from the Florida-brewed beer in the fridge to the handcrafted soap in the bathroom to the woven artwork on the walls. That's because its owner, Rosey Williams, is the woman behind the St. Pete Indie Flea and Tampa Indie Flea. If you're not in town on the right day to visit those, the cottage basically brings them to you. It's ideal for a quiet retreat — there's no TV, but there is a record player and plenty of board games, including some seriously challenging '80s-era trivia." — Nina Ruggiero, Deputy Digital Editor
To book: airbnb.com, $115 per night
Mid-century Apartment in Mexico City, Mexico
"This light-filled apartment in the middle of the Mexico City action was the perfect place for our trip with another couple. (Remember traveling with friends?) The two bedrooms and two baths gave everybody their own space, and we kept the kitchen stocked with michelada supplies and sweet treats from Pastelería Ideal. Pablo, the host, was a terrific source for local advice — and I loved his name, too." — Paul Brandy, Articles Editor
To book: airbnb.com, $130
Post and Beam Cozy Chalet in Stowe, Vermont
"When you’re headed to Vermont in the winter, a cozy chalet quickly comes to mind. This three-bedroom home in Stowe has stunning post and beam details throughout, as well as gorgeous hardwood floors and a wood pellet stove that makes you truly feel like you’re in a mountain hideaway. The open living space is perfect for watching movies by the fireplace, cooking family-style meals, and enjoying the snowfall from the large, bright windows, which is exactly what my friends and I did when we stayed here." — Madeline Diamond, Associate Digital Editor
To book: airbnb.com, $379
Historic Family Home With Expansive Bay Views in Rockport, Maine
"This bayfront home in mid-coast Maine was an ideal spot to celebrate a friend’s 30th birthday (pre-COVID). It isn’t always easy to find a house to comfortably fit a large group (nine in our case), but at Aldermere, we had room to spare. Parts of the house date back to 1860, and while you can feel the history of the home, you can also enjoy the ease of its modern amenities. We went in February (my last trip before lockdown), and the yard was covered in a blanket of snow. We even went cross-country skiing in nearby Acadia National Park. We may have fallen a few (dozen) times, but that was what made it so much fun. Aldermere was an excellent base for exploring the beauty of Maine!" — Samantha Lauriello, Associate Social Media Editor
To book: airbnb.com, $700
Valley View Cabin in Margaretville, New York
"A dreamy, secluded escape in upstate New York, Valley View Cabin is as chic as it is charming. With three bedrooms and two bathrooms, it’s the perfect place to escape the city with a few friends. Whether you sit around the outdoor fire pit for an evening under the stars or sip wine cuddled up by the indoor fireplace, this adorable little cabin is exactly what you (and your Instagram) have been seeking. Even better, it’s pet-friendly and an easy trip to popular eateries like Phoenicia Diner." — Tanner Saunders, Associate Digital Editor
To book: airbnb.com, $205 per night
Romantic Woodland Home in Gualala, California
"My first ever Northern California experience was had at this cozy cabin on stilts in what feels like the middle of a forest. With floor-to-ceiling windows and homey, locally inspired decor, this large cabin was the perfect West Coast springtime getaway. We were there for a friend's wedding in 2019, so we stayed with two other friends, but were able to fit three more comfortably after the wedding for a little hot tub gathering. Nowadays, the cabin is ideal for a small family or even a couple, since the first bedroom is lofted. And while the photos speak for themselves, it's imperative that I mention the absolutely incredible view." — Kendall Cornish, Associate Digital Editor
To book: airbnb.com, $197 per night