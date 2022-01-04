Bermuda's Pink Sale Is Back — With Discounts Up to 50% Off Select Resorts

If the warm tropical breeze of an island getaway is calling your name this year, Bermuda is making it easier to turn that dream vacation into a reality with its latest Pink Sale.

The sale, named as a nod to Bermuda's famed pink sand beaches, offers discounts up to 50 percent off at 12 participating resorts throughout the country. Bookings must be made between Jan. 8 and Feb. 6, 2022, with varying travel windows available through the end of the year.

Here, some highlights from the sale:

Coco Reef Resort offers guests the best of both worlds with its location right on Elbow Beach, only 10 minutes away from the bustling city of Hamilton. For 2022 stays starting on Feb. 7 and beyond, guests can snag 50 percent off oceanfront and beachfront rooms.

Spread across 21 acres with three private beaches, dramatic caves, and acres of woodland preserves, Grotto Bay Beach Resort is also enticing travelers to wake up to the sounds of the ocean. As part of the Pink Sale, this property, which comprises 11 colorful Bermudan cottages, is offering rates for Ocean View Superior Rooms starting at $138.50 for travel arriving between Feb. 6 and Dec. 31, 2022.

Several resorts are also tempting guests to stay in Bermuda a bit longer by treating them to a complimentary night's stay. Dawkins Manor and Willowbank Resort are both offering a free fourth night at their properties, with travel windows through the spring season. Newstead Belmont Hills Golf Resort & Spa is also offering a free fourth night, along with $100 resort credit for travel over select dates. Meanwhile, the conveniently located Greenbank Guest House will gift guests with a fifth night free for stays Jan. 8 - April 1 or Nov. 1 - Dec. 20, 2022.

For more details on all the discounts available, head to the Pink Sale website.