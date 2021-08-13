And it has a new wellness experience fit for TV.

The Real 'White Lotus' Hotel Is Actually This Stunning Four Seasons Resort

If you're not watching White Lotus on HBO right now, one, what are you doing instead, and two, go watch it right now. Then, when you're done watching the dramatic comedy about the exploits of guests inside the White Lotus resort, you can book a stay of your own at the real hotel in Hawaii.

The property featured in the HBO satire series is actually the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea. If you've stayed at the resort before, you may recognize its exterior, however, for the series, production designer Laura Fox redecorated a bit. As Fox told Variety, she altered the resort's decor to be both over-the-top (to fit the show's overall over-the-top vibe) and to feel a little more dated. "It was a real challenge because we couldn't paint the rooms," she added. "But we did have real views and real architecture, which ended up helping."

So, what can you expect with a stay at the Four Seasons Resort Maui? For one thing, a hell of a better time than the characters on the show, and, starting in August, a wellness experience unlike any other.

Exterior view of the Four Seasons Maui Credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons Maui

The resort recently announced an "expanded focus" on wellness, which includes a slate of new customizable offerings via its collaboration with Next|Health, a "revolutionary health optimization center that focuses on preventive programs delivered with premium white-glove service."

"Next|Health's arrival is perfectly primed to offer our busy clientele an unmatched holistic experience, from which they will return home truly revived. We are thrilled to be merging Next|Health's cutting-edge medical expertise with our innovative spa and wellness offerings this summer," Pat Makozak, the spa director at the Four Seasons Resort, shared in a statement.

This collaboration includes Next-Level NAD IV drips to make you feel your best at the cellular level. According to Next|Health, the benefits of the therapy include "elevated mood, increased energy, enhanced cognitive abilities (memory, focus, and creativity), increased performance, and better sleeping patterns."

Guests can also undergo customized IV therapy treatments, find high-end vitamin shots, and even try out biomarker testing.

A HIIT fitness class on paddle boards at Four Seasons Maui Credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons Maui

"We are excited to bring these services to Four Seasons Resort Maui, where guests will be able to access the future of health and wellness with our customizable menu while they are enjoying their vacation," Next|Health CEO and founder, Dr. Darshan Shah, added.