You Can Swim at One of the Best Private Beaches in Mykonos - but Only If You're a Guest of This Hotel

The Greek island of Mykonos might be known for its beaches, but it's also known for its crowds. The solution? Finding a hotel with a private beach. The Wild Hotel by Interni is set on a cliff directly above Kalafatis beach. And the beach is open only to hotel guests. Kalafatis is the kind of beach that checks all the Mykonos boxes - the water, perfect for swimming and snorkeling, is light turquoise near the shore and pristine cerulean as you swim out into the Aegean Sea. Loungers with thatched umbrellas cover the spacious stretch of golden sand lining the water, and of course, there's beachside food and beverage service - because what's a private beach without a cocktail, really?

Exterior of a suite at The WILD Credit: Yiorgos Kordakis/Courtesy of The WILD Mykonos

Climb the naturally carved stone steps from Kalafatis beach to find the rest of the effortlessly laid-back Wild Hotel. The whole property is built into the natural amphitheatre-like cliff rising from the beach. Of the property's 40 villas and suites, many feature recently refreshed design, private plunge pools, or terraces with curated al fresco lounge areas. And at the top of the cliff, an infinity-edge pool lines the hotel's central lounge area and extends all the way to the restaurant, Taverna. From the pink-cushioned pool loungers to the wicker-woven hammocks, the design of the common areas feels reminiscent of Tulum, though most of the textiles and furnishings are locally made.

While Taverna has been The Wild's on-site restaurant since the hotel opened in 2017, the hotel also just unveiled Raw, a brand-new dining concept, on June 11. Built into the side of the cliff that Wild sits on, Raw undoubtedly boasts one of the most unique restaurant settings on Mykonos. The multi-level, vertical dining courtyard looks out over The Wild's private beach - and diners who snag a sunset reservation will be treated to a panorama of Mykonian color. Interni - the group behind The Wild Hotel, Taverna, and now Raw - already know a thing or two about curating fine dining experiences on Mykonos. Their venture in Mykonos Town, Interni, is one of the must-visit dinner and nightlife offerings on the island, up there with hot spots like Scorpios and Spillia.

Interior of The WILD Credit: Yiorgos Kordakis/Courtesy of The WILD Mykonos

Whether you head to The Wild for the impeccably curated design, the private beach, or the new dining concept, you'll find that the hotel nails the Mykonos scene, which is no small feat for hoteliers trying to marry the island's party culture with a more relaxed, intimate vibe.