St.-Tropez's Best New Hotels Are Quiet and Understated, but Just As Luxurious As You'd Imagine

Alain and Lucie Weill opened their hotel in 2019, and it is unlike any other in the area. For one, its location on the southern coast of the peninsula is remote and wild, a 20-minute drive from the heart of St.-Tropez. The property sits at the top of a winding private drive in the small town of La Croix-Valmer, known for its dramatic headlands and hiking trails. It overlooks the Plage de Gigaro, a three-mile stretch of unspoiled beach that I could easily access on foot, though the hotel provides a shuttle and electric bikes. If Pampelonne is for festive beachgoing, Gigaro is where locals go to connect with nature and take in the raw beauty of the Côte d'Azur.