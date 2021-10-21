Here's your chance to explore seven lesser-known Thai beaches in one trip.

Explore a New Secret Thai Beach Every Day for a Week Thanks to This Luxury Resort's New Package

With winter just around the corner for many parts of North America and Europe, a tropical beach vacation may be top of mind. But why visit just one beach when you could discover a new stretch every single day for a week without having to do any of the planning?

At Soneva Kiri, a luxury resort on the Thai island of Koh Kood, all of the legwork is done for you. All you have to do is show up, feel the sand between your toes, and relax.

Aerial view of a woman on the beach at Soneva Kiri Credit: Sandro Bruecklmeier/Courtesy of Soneva

The property's Seven Days, Seven Beaches program offers visitors the opportunity to explore a different far-flung beach every day for a week. Guests will travel from the idyllic resort to these unspoiled beaches, secluded bays, and hidden coves via a wooden fishing boat, which turns into private beach club — complete with bean bags for lounging, kayaks and paddleboards, and a kitchen with a private chef — once it's time to anchor. Each night, they'll return to the property to enjoy a stunning sunset.

1 Bedroom Sunset Ocean View Pool Villa Suite at Soneva Kiri Credit: Sandro Bruecklmeier/Courtesy of Soneva

The itinerary comes as Thailand is set to start easing international travel restrictions. Beginning Nov. 1, fully vaccinated travelers from the U.S. and other countries dubbed low risk will be exempt from quarantining in Thailand, as long as they test negative for COVID-19 before their flight and again after landing in the country.

Soneva Kiri also requires a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of checking in, regardless of a guest's vaccination status. But that's a small price to pay in exchange for settling into this rain forest oasis, where you can swim in gorgeous blue waters, dine high above the trees, and enjoy beautiful sunsets from the deck of your luxury villa.

Treepod dining at Soneva Kiri Credit: Courtesy of Soneva

Prices for Soneva Kiri's Seven Days, Seven Beaches program start at $200 per day, including lunch, some beverages, and certain water activities. A shorter, three-day version is also available, with prices starting at $500 per person.

View of the beach from a pool at Soneva Kiri Credit: Courtesy of Soneva