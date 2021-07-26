You Can Float Straight From Your Hotel Room to the Caribbean's Longest Pool in This Swim-up Suite
It doesn't get much better than this.
If the idea of walking from your luxury Caribbean suite all the way to the pool is just too much for you to bear, don't worry, Sandals Halcyon Beach Resort in St. Lucia is here to make it all better.
Guests at the all-inclusive resort already get access to a number of stellar amenities, but their access to the resort's Paradise Pool may be the best part.
Those who book a room on either the Crystal Lagoon Club Level or the Crystal Lagoon Butler Level can book a stay in a "swim-up suite." This means they can step right outside their door, through their private pool entry, and into the resort's 600-foot-long Paradise Pool. In the pool — the longest in the Caribbean — guests can float, swim, or walk their way to the inner-pool bar for the fruity cocktail and tiny umbrella of their choice.
But access to the resort's pool isn't the only thing these suites have going for them. In addition to the private access, the suites also come with a king-size bed, a smart TV, an in-room refrigerator, oversized bathtub and shower combination, patios with chaise loungers, as well as a dedicated concierge available to handle any special requests.
Want to swim in something a bit more private? The hotel also offers guests the opportunity to book Beachfront Honeymoon Butler Rooms, which come with a "sparkling private plunge pool lined with shimmering mosaic tile and accented by a soothing cascade water feature." These rooms come with that spectacular dedicated butler service as well.
And, as always, most of the food and beverage options are included while staying at Sandals, as well as a number of water activities like scuba diving, kayaking, snorkeling, windsurfing, and much more. That is, of course, if you can pull yourself away from your private pool or shared Paradise Pool experience. (And really, nobody would blame you if you soaked until you were pruney.) Check out all the details on the pool, suites, and more on the resort's website now.