This New Hotel Will Have the Largest Infinity Pool on Turks and Caicos — and It's Opening Next Month

Turks and Caicos is a beach (and luxury) lover's dream destination. From sprawling oceanfront villas to five-star resorts, this Atlantic Ocean archipelago certainly delivers a memorable experience set against the backdrop of the islands' stunning white-sand beaches. And this West Indies paradise is about to add another exquisite hotel unlike anything else on Turks and Caicos: Rock House Resort.

Aerial view of Grace Bay Resorts Credit: Courtesy of Grace Bay Resorts

Nestled on a ridge above the ocean on the north coast of Providenciales, Rock House is surrounded by lush greenery and reminiscent of European hillside towns. The 14-acre beachfront property, part of the Grace Bay Resorts portfolio, was conceived as a Mediterranean-inspired hideaway, designed by famed interior designer Shawn Henderson and Coast Architects. The hotel offers just 46 accommodations, ranging from spacious studio suites to two-bedroom family villas, featuring vaulted ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, custom finishes, a natural color palette, expansive bathrooms, outdoor shower gardens, and private pools with 180-degree views of the rugged coastline. Taking inspiration from the finest European beach clubs, Rock House will also feature a secluded private beach, a restaurant, a sunset bar, a cafe lounge, and a gym, all overlooking the ocean. Wellness facilities include a spa, tennis courts, a yoga pavilion, and a jogging trail. Another highlight of this exceptional property is the 130-foot jetty that stretches into the ocean and serves as a departure point for boat and yacht tours.

But the crown jewel of Rock House is the dramatic 100-foot infinity pool perched on a 25-foot limestone cliff and lined with stylish daybeds and built-in cabanas. It is the largest infinity pool on Turks and Caicos.

A living room inside a Rock House at Grace Bay Resorts Credit: Courtesy of Grace Bay Resorts

A bathroom inside a Rock House at Grace Bay Resorts Credit: Courtesy of Grace Bay Resorts

"Rock House will provide a private, cliffside oasis to luxury travelers coveting an alternative to the numerous beachfront resorts typically found in the Caribbean," Crawford Sherman, the resort's managing director, said in a statement released to Travel + Leisure. "As one of only a few Leading Hotels of the World properties in Turks and Caicos, Rock House will bring an elevated level of luxury to Providenciales' north shore."