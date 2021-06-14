This Popular Hawaii Resort Has New Deals for Foodies, Families, and Extended Stays

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach wants everyone to know it's ready for you to return for summer vacation. It's even debuting a series of exclusive summer packages that cater to various types of travelers just to up the stoke level.

Located on the island of Oahu in Honolulu, the hotel consists of 552 residential-style guest rooms along with suites that range from one- to four-bedroom accommodations across two towers, making it an ideal destination for a family or friends gathering. But that's not all. It's also a hotel that offers in-depth experiences so guests can see and do it all while in town.

An apartment living room at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach Credit: Don Riddle/Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach

Its newest experiences include "insider access to Honolulu's buzzy new culinary experiences to a family package for the young and young at heart." Here's what you need to know about all the tours so you can figure out which one may be right for you.

Honolulu Culinary Tour

The hotel wants to introduce you to some of the best food on the island. Its culinary-focused tour takes guests to several new restaurants around the island as well as the property's own culinary venues, including Quiora and La Vie. Reservations can also be made on the guests' behalf at some of the city's most in-demand venues including Merriman's Honolulu, Mugen Waikiki, and PAI Honolulu. (This package is available exclusively for guests who book the resort's Deluxe Ocean View Room or Suite.)

Oahu Reimagined - Family Package

Aerial view of the pool at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach Credit: Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach

The Oahu Reimagined package is made for bringing people together to make new memories. The package, which starts at $20,000, includes three nights in a two-bedroom suite overlooking Waikiki Beach. It also includes a snorkeling experience at the family pool to dive for treasures, a low tide activity at the Family Pool cabana, an in-suite glamping experience, and a family movie night at the resort's Executive Theatre. Guests can also book add-ons that include private in-suite dinners, destination excursions, and other adventures.

Extended Stay Packages

Master bedroom at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach Credit: Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach