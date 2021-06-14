This Popular Hawaii Resort Has New Deals for Foodies, Families, and Extended Stays
In case you needed one more reason to travel to Hawaii.
The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach wants everyone to know it's ready for you to return for summer vacation. It's even debuting a series of exclusive summer packages that cater to various types of travelers just to up the stoke level.
Located on the island of Oahu in Honolulu, the hotel consists of 552 residential-style guest rooms along with suites that range from one- to four-bedroom accommodations across two towers, making it an ideal destination for a family or friends gathering. But that's not all. It's also a hotel that offers in-depth experiences so guests can see and do it all while in town.
Its newest experiences include "insider access to Honolulu's buzzy new culinary experiences to a family package for the young and young at heart." Here's what you need to know about all the tours so you can figure out which one may be right for you.
Honolulu Culinary Tour
The hotel wants to introduce you to some of the best food on the island. Its culinary-focused tour takes guests to several new restaurants around the island as well as the property's own culinary venues, including Quiora and La Vie. Reservations can also be made on the guests' behalf at some of the city's most in-demand venues including Merriman's Honolulu, Mugen Waikiki, and PAI Honolulu. (This package is available exclusively for guests who book the resort's Deluxe Ocean View Room or Suite.)
Oahu Reimagined - Family Package
The Oahu Reimagined package is made for bringing people together to make new memories. The package, which starts at $20,000, includes three nights in a two-bedroom suite overlooking Waikiki Beach. It also includes a snorkeling experience at the family pool to dive for treasures, a low tide activity at the Family Pool cabana, an in-suite glamping experience, and a family movie night at the resort's Executive Theatre. Guests can also book add-ons that include private in-suite dinners, destination excursions, and other adventures.
Extended Stay Packages
Want to stay in Hawaii for as long as possible? The hotel is also now offering extended stay programs for summer vacation or remote working and learning from paradise with the Make Yourself at Home Package. It includes discounted rates with up to 35% off on stays of 30 nights or more, daily breakfast for two, and 50% savings on valet parking. Additionally, the hotel's other extended stay package, Stay Awhile, offers a complimentary upgrade, 10,000 Marriott Bonvoy points, and up to 25% in savings on stays of 14 nights or more. For more information, visit the hotel's website and book a ticket to paradise.