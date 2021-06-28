The Reform Club may be your one-stop-shop while in the Hamptons this summer.

This Idyllic Hotel Is Bringing the Best of Fitness, Shopping, and Cocktails to the Hamptons This Summer

Travelers heading to the Hamptons may have their go-to hotels, shops, and fitness studios, but when it comes to getting it all in one place, The Reform Club in Amagansett is a perfect hidden gem where visitors can find all of that and more.

Away from the main street in town, this regal hotel resides quietly up on Windmill Lane where if you were driving past you may even miss it as the trees enclave it perfectly.

An architectural sight to see, the hotel's aesthetic is a mix of modern Hamptons chic with an "Alice in Wonderland" flair complete with utterly stunning suites and cottages complete with fireplaces. It was a former boarding house, bought by investor and former Cleveland Browns owner Randy Lerner in the 1990s and is now run by his daughter Chase Lerner.

And although The Reform Club has always prided itself on its emphasis on privacy for guests, the hotel has kicked off the summer season with workout sessions, shopping, Manhattan-inspired cocktails for locals and visitors alike.

"I hope we have something for everyone this summer," Chase told Travel + Leisure of the hotel's offerings. "We're attracting different groups and different people so we're really getting the best of everything."

For starters, the hotel has continued its fitness partnership with supermodel Nina Agdal, founder of the Agdal Method, who started teaching free weekend classes on their outdoor patio last year and returned for the summer 2021 season. The hotel's partnership with Skyting Yoga, where visitors can find their namaste every Saturday and Sunday morning through September 30, has also returned.

"I hope the workouts really create a sense of community," she said. "By the end of the last summer, I knew everyone's name in the class. We had a sense of family."

The Reform Club will also host fashion pop-ups by Elyse Walker, The Daily, and Material Good.

Those looking for a post-workout activity, a break from retail therapy, or are just looking for a good drink can try cocktails from Manhattan hot spot Goodnight Sonny, The Culinistas, and JAJA Tequila.

Hotel guests will also receive welcome baskets upon arrival that include beverage products from Hampton Water, Loverboy, Body Armor, and granola brand Hampton Grocer.