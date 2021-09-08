At Nobu Ryokan Malibu, many guests are celebrities, but every guest will feel like one — especially with a private resort buy-out.

This Celeb-favorite Malibu Hotel Is the Best Resort in the U.S. — and You Can Have It All to Yourself

There's a good reason they don't make it easy for newcomers to find their way in. While a pack of bikers, top-down convertibles blasting their best beach-bound playlists, and surfers of all ages are likely to be passing by at any given moment outside its discreet but all-encompassing walls, inside Nobu Ryokan Malibu lies a sanctuary where the serene beauty of Japanese gardens and California's coastline collide, completely uninterrupted.

Nobu Ryokan Malibu garden king room with outdoor fireplace Credit: Courtesy of Nobu Ryokan Malibu

While the star-studded Nobu Malibu restaurant and Soho House's ultra-exclusive Little Beach House Malibu are just steps away, walking around the quiet, 16-room resort's grounds feels like being the celebrity who has finally found the ultimate escape from the paparazzi.

But if that's not enough privacy for you, you can buy out the entire resort — for about $85K for two nights.

A two-night minimum is required for a private buyout, and a maximum of 32 guests can stay. Guests will have complimentary Wi-Fi and valet parking, and a dedicated concierge team that can coordinate group activities, including fitness programs, spa treatments, photography sessions, and meals at local restaurants (including priority seating at Nobu restaurant, of course).

The resort's beachfront suites, with unobstructed Pacific Ocean views and luxurious patios that practically jut out into the water, invite the sound of the waves hitting the shore to lull you to sleep at night. Garden suites look out onto the lush greenery of the surrounding grounds and come with an outdoor fireplace. Inside, design is minimalist and modeled after traditional Japanese ryokans, or inns, with teak soaking tubs.

Nobu Ryokan Malibu beachfront suite Credit: Courtesy of Nobu Ryokan Malibu

There are no meeting rooms, so Nobu reps say buyouts are best suited for family or friend celebrations, wedding blocks, or small, informal corporate events.

If you're seeking a wellness-focused retreat, the resort's new "Be Well" package includes custom beauty products and bath salts, a virtual live session with a personal fit instructor, yoga, healthy breakfasts, and more.