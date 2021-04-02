This Hawaii Resort Just Got a $200 Million Makeover — and the State's First Goop Store

The Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection, located on Hawaii's Big Island, is a true paradise. The oceanfront property has everything guests will need, including seaside views, 32 lush acres to roam, a spa unlike any other, and even the state's first Goop store with all the luxuries one might need to purchase during their stay.

The 333-room resort reopened in 2020 following a $200 million renovation designed by New York-based Meyer Davis. The renovation included updating the hotel's interior design to make it feel lighter, airer, and more in tune with its natural surroundings with new hardwood floors and the use of natural fabrics and textures. The renovation also included expanding its guest offerings, as well as opening the Goop store.

Mauna Lani Resort Image zoom Credit: Nicole Franzen

According to the hotel, Goop, the modern lifestyle brand by Gwyneth Paltrow, combines "clean beauty, wellness, athletic wear, and resort fashion with elevated beach essentials and one-of-a-kind pieces that provide an authentic connection to Hawai'i for travelers."

In the shop, guests can "peruse a highly curated collection" of clothing and plenty of beauty products and a wellness section filled with items you've probably never heard of but want to try immediately.

"At Goop, we are constantly iterating and trying to reinvent the IRL retail experience," Stephen Martinez, senior vice president of operations at Goop, shared with Women's Wear Daily. "We build our shops as destinations for locals and travelers alike, and the Goop Mauna Lani shop is no exception."

Goop store at Mauna Lani Resort Image zoom

The shop, designed in collaboration with interior designers Kate McCollough and Max Zinser, comes with the same Hawaiian decor sensibilities as the rest of the hotel, including natural hues on the walls and floor, and an open-air feel to let those ocean breezes in. As for what are the hot sellers, a spokesperson for the shop shared with WWD, it predicts its GoopGenes Nourishing Repair Body Butter ($50), and the G. Label University Sweatshirt ($195) will be the hot sellers.