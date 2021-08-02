This Popular Hotel in Hawaii Teamed Up With Photographer Gray Malin for a New Beach Club Experience

A new beach club experience in Hawaii also comes with a little fine art.

Mauna Kea Beach Hotel on the Island of Hawaii collaborated with fine art photographer Gray Malin to create an exciting new immersive beach club experience. This collaboration comes in addition to the new Gray Malin at the Mauna Kea photo series that the photographer released in January 2021.

Malin is a Los Angeles-based photographer who focuses on remote locations, aerial photographs, and other types of travel photography. So, it's perfectly fitting that he helped the beach hotel create a unique experience for guests.

The beach club experience includes reserved access to the resort's beachfront seating so you can enjoy the gorgeous sand and surf at the hotel and experience the beauty that Malin has captured in his beach photography for yourself. In addition, you can take home a framed mini-print from the Mauna Kea series, which has a $200 value. Specific prints include "Beach Buggy," "Fredrico Cheers," "Afternoon Stroll," and "Surf's Up," which you can take a look at on Malin's website. And as an extra perk, you'll also be able to take home Gray Malin x Mauna Kea Beach Hotel tote bags.

This experience is exclusively available to guests who book the new Gray Malin Beach Club package for stays of five nights or more in any Beach or Ocean category guest room. Package rates are available now and start at $1,224 plus taxes per night. Stays must take place between Sept. 1 through Dec. 17, 2021.

Mauna Kea Beach Hotel Gray Malin Tote Bag Credit: Courtesy of Mauna Kea Beach Hotel

In addition to these beach club perks, guests will also be able to enjoy the many amenities of the Mauna Kea Beach Club itself, including a fresh flower lei greeting for ladies/kukui nut lei for gentlemen upon arrival, complimentary fitness center access, bocce ball courts, various water sports and activities, and luxurious rooms.

For more information or to book the Gray Malin Beach Club package, visit the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel website.