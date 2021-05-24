Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana Is Bringing Luxury Villas and a Whole Lot of Fun to the Dominican Republic

If you're craving some sunshine, beach time, and a margarita fit for royalty, we've got good news for you: Karisma Hotels & Resorts is opening Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana in the Dominican Republic later this year.

"After launching the Island Reserve concept in Riviera Maya, we're thrilled to continue our partnership with Margaritaville to bring this lifestyle to the Dominican Republic in a way that really captures Cap Cana as a destination," Mario Mathieu, senior vice president of business development, design, and construction at Karisma Hotels & Resorts, shared in a statement about the new opening. "Cap Cana is the ideal setting for the newest addition to the portfolio, truly encompassing the carefree escapism that is central to the brand."

The new hotel will mark the second resort for the Island Reserve brand created in partnership with Karisma and Margaritaville and the first in the Dominican Republic. The new build, the company explained, "combines the amenities of a world-class, all-inclusive resort with Margaritaville's signature easy-going lifestyle."

Villa exterior at Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana Credit: Courtesy of Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana

"Easy-going" doesn't even do the new property justice. Sitting on the stunning white-sand beaches of Playa Juanillo, Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana will feature 228 suites and 40 villas designed with elements inspired by the destination's seaside surroundings. Each room comes with customized in-room refreshment centers including goodies from Joe Merchant and access to Karisma's Island Reserve Inclusive 24-hour in-room dining.

Interior of Son of a Sailor at Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana Credit: Courtesy of Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana

Guests will have 13 luxury room types to choose from, including swim-up and honeymoon suites as well as signature villas. To really make this trip unique, try booking a stay in The Jimmy Buffett Suite, which offers panoramic views of the Caribbean, its own indoor and outdoor entertainment spaces, and a custom-built grill for private dining experiences.

"We are excited to introduce Margaritaville Island Reserve to Cap Cana in the Dominican Republic, one of the most stunning beaches in the world," John Cohlan, CEO of Margaritaville, said. "Our expanding partnership with Karisma is all about delivering the ultimate island experience — relaxation, fun, exceptional dining, over-the-top service, and quality entertainment — all to be enjoyed in the Margaritaville state of mind."

Aerial view of Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana Credit: Courtesy of Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana

Of course, this is Margaritaville we're talking about, so there will be plenty of those entertainment and dining options on-site that Cohlan is talking about. This includes Margaritaville Main Stage, a theater that will provide daily entertainment and "tropical tunes," as well as Frank & Lola's Italian Trattoria, JWB Steakhouse, and Pan Asian specialties at Mon So Wi. Guests can also grab a drink at The 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar, a swim-up bar with epic views of Juanillo Beach.

A pool and exterior of Rum Runners at Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana Credit: Courtesy of Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana

After spending a day at the beach, guests can also indulge at the 11,000-square-foot St. Somewhere Spa, or if they're feeling active, take a workout class at the 2,200-square-foot Fins Up! Fitness Center, which is open 24 hours a day. And there's plenty of fun for the little ones thanks to Parakeet Kid's Club.