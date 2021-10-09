This New Luxury Boutique Hotel Will Open in Mexico's Riviera Maya Just in Time for a Winter Getaway

Mexico's Riviera Maya region will welcome its latest luxury boutique hotel just in time for the winter holiday season. Slated to open in mid-December, La Casa de la Playa is located deep in the Mayan jungle, with direct access to a white-sand beach and much more.

La Casa de la Playa, which translates to "the beach house" in Spanish, is designed to give guests the comfortable feeling of being in their own home, but with all the luxurious amenities found at an upscale boutique property. When it opens, the hotel will include 63 ocean-view suites, each with its own design and personality. All accommodations are more than 1,000 square feet, giving guests plenty of room to soak in the ocean views and take a dip in their private pool.

Renderings of La Casa de la Playa, beachside oasis opening in December Credit: Courtesy of La Casa de la Playa.

Beyond the suites, La Casa de la Playa continues its luxe offerings at the Muluk Spa. There, guests can indulge in ancestral treatments that combine Mayan mysticism with modern elements of Mexican culture. Treatments are personalized and designed to immerse visitors in a full sensory experience. Muluk Spa also features two salt rooms and two mud rooms, as well as a sauna, steam room, and cold room, each with ocean views.

Renderings of La Casa de la Playa, beachside oasis opening in December Credit: Courtesy of La Casa de la Playa.

La Casa de la Playa is all about giving guests a taste of the best that Mexico has to offer, and that philosophy certainly extends to the cuisine. Celebrity chefs will headline at least two of the on-site restaurants, bringing Mexican flavors while also adding their own personal flair and contemporary touches.

Renderings of La Casa de la Playa, beachside oasis opening in December Credit: Courtesy of La Casa de la Playa.

And because this property is part of Grupo Xcaret's collection of hotels and adventure parks, guests at La Casa de la Playa can expect to enjoy Xcaret's all-inclusive experiences. Beyond the usual inclusions, this hotel also offers unique activities like a nighttime swim in an underground river and an intimate dinner in a cenote with a special menu crafted by one of the hotel's A-list chefs.

Renderings of La Casa de la Playa, beachside oasis opening in December Credit: Courtesy of La Casa de la Playa.

Renderings of La Casa de la Playa, beachside oasis opening in December Credit: Courtesy of La Casa de la Playa.

Other property highlights include a chocolate shop, a traditional cafe, a retail store with Mexican art and textiles, and an oceanfront library.

For more details, head to La Casa de la Playa's official website.