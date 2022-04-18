The design-forward hotel is located in one of the city's most historic neighborhoods.

This New South of France Hotel Is Made for Instagram — With Art Deco Design and a Rooftop With Stunning Sea Views

Now that France has officially reopened and lifted all COVID-19 restrictions for U.S. citizens, you can celebrate with a summer getaway to the French Riviera. Of course, a trip to the toniest beach enclave in Europe deserves a stay at an equally chic hotel, and the new La Belle Plage, which opened on March 14, perfectly fits the bill.

The view from a room living area at Hotel Belle Plage Credit: Christophe Coenon/Courtesy of Hotel Belle Plage

Located in the charming historic neighborhood of Le Suquet within a short walk of the famous Palais des Festivals in Cannes, the property is a true design masterpiece, both inside and out. Housed in a former hotel built in the 1930s, the property's whitewashed façade features geometric elements and curves reminiscent of Miami's historic art deco structures.

Exterior facade and interior of Hotel Belle Plage Credit: Christophe Coenon/Courtesy of Hotel Belle Plage

The interior spaces are completely reimagined by award-winning designer Raphael Navot, known for his penchant for raw materials and clean lines. La Belle Plage reflects Navot's interpretation of the chic Côte d'Azur aesthetic, which he has achieved with plenty of wood, stone, and terrazzo. The 50 rooms and 10 private residences, including one penthouse, are decorated in a deep blue shade inspired by the Mediterranean along with an earthy palette of sand-like hues. And the furniture is certainly something to behold, too. The custom-made pieces include coral-shaped bookcases, canework chairs, wooden nightstands, woven rugs, and minimalist lighting fixtures.

A room living area at Hotel Belle Plage Credit: Christophe Coenon/Courtesy of Hotel Belle Plage

The hotel is also home to the largest spa in Cannes, boasting more than 8,600 square feet of relaxation space. This serene oasis features treatment rooms overlooking the lush gardens with the scent of flowers permeating the spaces.

The lobby of Hotel Belle Plage Credit: Nicolas Buisson/Courtesy of Hotel Belle Plage

But the most noteworthy facility of La Belle Plage is certainly its rooftop restaurant, Bella, led by renowned Israeli chef Eyal Shani. Here, Shani has created a Mediterranean menu that focuses on local and seasonal products such as Provençal vegetables and freshly caught seafood. And while patrons will certainly appreciate the cuisine, the stunning sea views from the rooftop — best enjoyed with a craft cocktail in hand — are another highlight of the property.

The interior and food at Restaurant Bella by Eyal Shani at Hotel Belle Plage Credit: Nicolas Buisson/Courtesy of Hotel Belle Plage