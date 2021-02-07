This Hotel in Hawaii Just Got a Tropical Makeover That Was Made for Instagram

Kaimana Beach Hotel, located on Waikiki along the Gold Coast of Honolulu, is ready to welcome guests once again. And this time, guests to the 50-year-old hotel will get to experience the hotel with its new look thanks to a handful of Hawaiian creatives.

In February, the hotel unveiled its newly refreshed vibe thanks to Private Label Collection, a full-service luxury hospitality company founded by Honolulu native Jonathan McManus.

Image zoom Credit: Kaimana-Beach-Hotel

McManus helped completely reimagine the hotel, which now comes with what they call a "modern-boho aesthetic" designed by Hawaii-based interior design firm Henderson Design Group. It also comes with a new culinary experience at Hau Tree by James Beard Award-nominated local chef Chris Kajioka (Senia and Miro Kaimuki) and local chef Alan Takasaki (Le Bistro).

"All of us at Private Label Collection are thrilled to craft a new era for the Kaimana Beach Hotel," McManus shared. "As we look to the future of Hawaii, it's more important than ever to offer independent, free-thinking experiences for guests to connect to our world-class sense of place."

The new interiors, brought to life by Henderson Design Group, now meld together vintage Hawaiian vibes with muted neutral colors and bright blues, creating a beach house vibe that invites guests to sit, relax, and enjoy a multitude of views.

Throughout the interiors, straight out to the Lanai of Hau Tree, the team used upcycled textiles to bounce off the natural teak woods and brought in oversized woven basket lighting to warm the space and provide an open-air feeling, which is exactly what one wants on a trip to the islands.

Image zoom Credit: Kaimana-Beach-Hotel

The hotel's 122 rooms come with floor-to-ceiling windows, providing ample views of the ocean and beach below. Inside, the mid-century architecture and furniture also give guests the feeling they've stepped back into a bygone era of Hawaii, where cellphones and the internet don't exist so they can do what they came to do instead — relax and restore.

And now, the hotel also features five new suites on the top floor. For anyone looking to book the ultimate spot, try snagging the Pacific Suite, which clocks in at 838 square feet and features palm print and shibori wallpapers, brightly colored pillows, cozy furnishings, and more. Just don't get so comfortable you forget to head down to Hau Tree for happy hour where you can sip on a Kaimana Cocktail, or a Hau Tree made with hibiscus-infused Pau Vodka, or just grab another Hawaiian local's product, the Mananalu, actor Jason Momoa's aluminum canned water company.

"Everyone at Kaimana Beach Hotel takes deep pride in introducing guests to our Hawaiian culture," Ha'aheo Zablan, the general manager at Kaimana Beach Hotel, says. "I was born and raised in Hawaii along with many of the key players from our culinary, ownership, and management teams, so all of the experiences we create at the hotel stem from our shared history here on the islands."