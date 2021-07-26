This Famed Montauk Resort Has All-new Suites Perfect for Group Getaways
Bring all your favorite friends to your favorite Hamptons getaway.
Gurney's Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa is hitting its "suite" spot with all-new rooms just for you.
In July, the iconic Hamptons hotel unveiled the last phase of its guest room renovations, which includes three brand-new, two-bedroom plus den oceanfront residences and 40 new rooms and suites. The re-do also includes eight one-bedroom suites, two junior suites, and one two-bedroom suite.
According to the resort, the two-bedroom plus dens will feature residential-style accommodations across 1,600 square feet of living space, along with an unobstructed ocean view, and "the utmost privacy." The rooms, the resort says, are "ideal for those seeking an exclusive stay in Montauk."
Each of these two-bedroom residences also comes with a full kitchen, a fireplace, and a private terrace that is home to both a fire pit and a barbeque. The interior spaces are designed to mimic the natural colors outside. Each piece of furniture is also custom-made to fit the space and the overall aesthetic charm of the resort.
The residence comes with two king rooms, a den with a queen sofa, a living room with a queen sofa, and three full bathrooms, making it an ideal spot to sleep up to six guests at once. The residences start at $5,200 per night.
As for the other new guestrooms, the resort explains, they each "pay homage to the resort's 90-year history with modern interpretations on vintage pieces." This includes reclaimed beach cedar siding from the property, now repurposed and installed throughout.
The rooms also come with the coastal favorite white-beamed ceilings and hardwood floors, along with mid-century modern fixtures that "evoke a sense of whimsy and nostalgia." All this, the resort adds, creates "the perfect balance of sophistication and beachside comfort. The new rooms start at $1,350 per night. See more about the hotel and book a stay in one of the new spots here.