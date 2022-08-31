This Family-owned Montauk, New York, Hotel Just Got a Gorgeous Redesign — and It's Right in the Heart of Town

Looking for the perfect late-summer or fall escape? Look no further than Daunt's Albatross.

By
Travel + Leisure Editors
Travel + Leisure Editors

Since 1971, Travel + Leisure editors have followed one mission: to inform, inspire, and guide travelers to have deeper, more meaningful experiences. T+L's editors have traveled to countries all over the world, having flown, sailed, road tripped, and taken the train countless miles. They've visited small towns and big cities, hidden gems and popular destinations, beaches and mountains, and everything in between. With a breadth of knowledge about destinations around the globe, air travel, cruises, hotels, food and drinks, outdoor adventure, and more, they are able to take their real-world experience and provide readers with tried-and-tested trip ideas, in-depth intel, and inspiration at every point of a journey.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 31, 2022
Outdoor courtyard at Daunt’s Albatross in Montauk
Photo: Brian W. Ferry/Courtesy of Daunt’s Albatross

While Montauk is known as the anti-scenester alternative to its Hamptons neighbors to the west, that doesn't mean this wildly beautiful, windswept region at the eastern tip of Long Island isn't without creature comforts and refined hospitality — it's just not in your face about it.

Daunt's Albatross, a newly renovated, 23-room, family-owned and operated hotel in the heart of Montauk's commercial district, is the perfect testament to that philosophy.

The lobby from the outside courtyard at Daunt’s Albatross in Montauk
Brian W. Ferry/Courtesy of Daunt’s Albatross

"Our goal with the Albatross has been to spread the beauty of Montauk and welcome everyone — from newcomers to those who have been coming with their families for decades," says Leo Daunt, the third-generation proprietor and general manager.

The Daunt family has run this property since 1977, when Richard and his wife, the late Frances Daunt, purchased the property after settling in Montauk in the 1960s.

Today, the motel-turned-boutique hotel retains much of its rustic, familial charm from a half-century ago, while receiving a much-needed modern refresh. "In this new chapter, we're excited to build on this legacy and continue to make guests feel a part of the family," says Daunt.

The hotel reopened this summer after the first phase of a year-long renovation led by Daunt, in collaboration with Brooklyn-based design firm Home Studios. Creative director Oliver Haslegrave is no stranger to telling a story through design. Haslegrave, a former fiction editor, and his team have designed buzzy spots including The Spaniard in Manhattan, Hu Hotel in Memphis, and Alsace Hotel in Los Angeles.

"The story of Daunt's Albatross is one rooted in a family's passion for welcoming guests to a space that feels like home, even if just for a short stay," says Haslegrave. "Our gut renovation pays homage to a time when Montauk felt like a hidden gem."

Part of that natural beauty is a design inspired by the rugged landscape of nearby Shadmoor State Park, with custom knotty pine woodwork and a color palette of whites, warm grays, browns, faded yellows, and ocean blues.

Koda Suites living room and kitchen at Daunt’s Albatross in Montauk
Brian W. Ferry/Courtesy of Daunt’s Albatross
A guest bathroom at Daunt’s Albatross in Montauk
Brian W. Ferry/Courtesy of Daunt’s Albatross

All the furniture is unique and vintage, with no two rooms exactly alike. (Speaking of rooms, they range from standard doubles and queens up to the Koda Suite, affectionately named after Daunt's golden retriever.) The Koda Suite sleeps six and is the original apartment where Richard and Frances Daunt lived when they first purchased the Albatross.

A deluxe double room at Daunt’s Albatross in Montauk
Brian W. Ferry/Courtesy of Daunt’s Albatross

A revamped, landscaped courtyard sits at the center of the property with smokeless fireplaces, overhead string lights, and Adirondack chairs (ideal for complimentary nightly s'mores). A pool renovation will follow later this year, with guests able to enjoy the existing one for the summer.

Across the street, the Daunts also own The Bird on the Roof, a boutique-and-restaurant concept serving an elevated breakfast and brunch menu with a full liquor license and live music.

While Montauk isn't the sleepy fishing village it once was, it doesn't feel like the rest of the Hamptons either. Elsewhere, you might find multimillion-dollar yachts, luxury retail chains, and Citarellas galore. Here in Montauk, two-person kayaks, an old-fashioned general store, and a cozy pizzeria are more the norm. And nestled in between the beach and downtown is Daunt's Albatross, the only family-owned hotel left in Montauk to receive a full-scale renovation.

The property is a treasured remnant of the good old days, now infused with modern sensibilities and the personal warmth of the Daunts.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Aerial of the pool at the Four Seasons Palm Beach
How This Florida Destination Became the 'Hamptons of the South'
Rosewood Miramar Beach
Pet-Friendly Hotels to Book for a Trip to California
Pool and sunset at Can Beneit
This Spanish Island Has 10 Michelin Stars — and Tons of New Luxury Hotels
The Foundry Hotel Asheville
Hotels to Book for a Trip to Asheville
The exterior of Monastero Santa Rosa
This 17th-century Clifftop Monastery Was Transformed Into a Stunning Amalfi Coast Hotel — See Inside
Grand Hotel Mackinac Island
10 Classic All-American Hotels Perfect for a Summer Vacation
Solage Auberge Resorts Collection-1
Hotels to Book for a Trip to Napa Valley
Classic Hamptons views of the seashore, dunes and ocean front mansions of "The Hamptons" on Long Island
This New York Beach Destination Is Also Home to Instagram-worthy Wineries and Cool Boutique Hotels
Exterior of the main building at The Pridwin Hotel & Cottages
This Waterfront Hotel on New York's Shelter Island Just Reopened — With a Private Beach and Access to Secluded Hiking Trails
Hotel Emma
Hotels to Book for a Trip to San Antonio
View of boats in the harbor at Sunset Harbor at EHP Resort & Marina
How to Spend the Perfect Long Weekend in the Hamptons — Including the Best Hotels, Restaurants, and Shops
Exterior of the Six Senses Zil Pasyon, Seychelles “Four-Bedroom Private Residence”
15 Amazing Luxury Hotel Suites Around the World That Are Worth the Splurge
Gangtey Lodge, in Bhutan
16 Incredible Luxury Hotels With Fewer Than 20 Rooms
Two photos from Nantucket, one showing a Bronco car with a surfboard on top, and one showing a woman walking by beach dunes
Nantucket Still Has Small-town Charm — but These Sophisticated New Hotels Make It a Global Destination
Mansita Beach at JW Marriott Guanacaste Resort & Spa
7 Beautiful Costa Rica Beach Resorts for Surfing, Swimming, and Sunbathing
The infinity pool at Villa Lario on Lake Como
This 18-suite Lake Como Boutique Hotel Offers a Fresh Take on Traditional Italian Luxury