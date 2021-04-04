This Resort in Baja Mexico Is Surrounded by the Bluest Water You've Ever Seen — and a UNESCO World Heritage Site

If you're daydreaming about your first post-pandemic trip, you might as well dream big with a fantasy vacation to Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto, part of Danzante Bay, in Mexico.

Situated on the Baja Peninsula along the Sea of Cortez, sits the community of Loreto, Mexico. It's a place that's remained tranquil and untouched in comparison to its larger city counterparts down the coast. And sure, the town is filled with landmarks and shops to fill your days, but the real reason to turn this vacation daydream into reality is simply for the chance to swim in the crystalline water that sits in front of the Villa del Palmar.

Danzante Bay Resort with crystal clear blue water Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Danzante Bay

You see, the hotel is located next to the Loreto Bay National Marine Park, A UNESCO World Heritage site. It's an area with relatively calm and clear waters throughout the year and is also a place where visitors can spot an abundance of wildlife including blue whales, fin whales, humpback whales, orcas, and dolphins.

While staying at the hotel, guests are able to enjoy the nearly 800-square-mile marine park by taking part in a scuba diving tour to see the "aquarium of the world" firsthand. Those wishing to stay a little closer to the surface can also take part in the hotel's standup paddle and snorkeling excursions as well. And, for a nearly guaranteed animal sighting, the hotel also offers whale watching tours to get up close with the area's gentle giants.

And, when guests are done with the water, they can also head out for cultural city tours, try hiking Tabor Canyon, or play a round at TPC Danzante Bay, an 18-hole golf course from Rees Jones, which comes with arguably some of the best course views in all of golf.

Once guests are ready to lay their heads down at night after a long day of adventuring they can choose from an array of suites and penthouses at the hotel, including options that can sleep up to 12 people, making it an ideal place to bring the whole family together once again.