This Sleek, Super Instagrammable Resort in Oaxaca Might Be the Most Beautiful in Mexico

If you're on a lifelong quest to visit the world's most beautiful hotels, let us add one more to the very top of your list: Casona Sforza.

Casona Sforza, boutique hotel in Oaxaca, Mexico Credit: Alex Krotkov (@alex.krotkov) for Casona Sforza

Located in Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, Mexico, along the stunning Pacific coastline of La Barra de Colotepec, Casona Sforza is a sustainable luxury hotel that you simply can't take your eyes off of. Its main concept, the hotel explained in a statement, "places center-stage the value of being aware, contemplating and understanding the beauty of an environment in balance."

Designed by Mexican architect Alberto Kalach of TAX Architects, Casona Sforza was built to reflect its "ecological commitment, revaluation of roots, and development of the local community." Conceived by the entrepreneur Ezequiel Ayarza Sforza, the hotel is made up of several billowing arches made out of golden brick and local materials, using ancient techniques to place them. The hotel is made up of a mere 11 guest suites all within their own golden arch, each looking out into the gorgeous landscape around.

Each suite comes with a bohemian aesthetic and a neutral color palette thanks to the use of tropical woods, natural textures, and the blue reflection of the nearby sea, which is visible thanks to the floor-to-ceiling doors that open out. Guests will find this same laid-back vibe throughout the common spaces, which also come with rich wood furnishings and hammocks by local artisans, rattan lighting, a glittering circular pool beckoning guests to take a dip on a hot day, and cozy seating areas for the ultimate relaxation.

While staying at the property, guests can also dine on farm-to-table meals, head out for yoga and surf sessions, book a holistic massage, and take part in other natural activities that allow them to venture further and deeper into the destination.

