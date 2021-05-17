Baha Mar's New Oceanfront Water Park Will Have 24 Slides, a Coaster, and an Outdoor Casino

A trip to the Bahamas is about to get way more thrilling when Baha Bay, a 15-acre oceanfront water park, opens later this summer, the resort shared with Travel + Leisure.

The water park, featuring 24 water slides, a dueling water coaster, 500,000-gallon wave pool, and winding river, will open July 2 for guests of the Baha Mar resorts: the Grand Hyatt, SLS, and Rosewood. Younger guests will love the splash zones and mini water slides, while everyone can relax at the beachfront infinity pool overlooking the sea.

Baha Beach Credit: Courtesy of Baha Mar

"As the latest addition to the resort destination's collection of celebrated adult and family-friendly offerings, Baha Bay will provide our guests with new exceptional experiences, suitable for all ages, as we continue to redefine the Caribbean vacation," Graeme Davis, the president of Baha Mar, said in a statement provided to T+L.

Adults looking for a little after-hours entertainment can hit up the casino, built outdoors to take full advantage of the amazing Bahamas weather and gorgeous views.

The Bahamas has waived pre-arrival testing requirements for vaccinated tourists. Unvaccinated travelers are also welcome, but must show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than five days before arriving. Unvaccinated travelers are also required to complete a daily health questionnaire and take a rapid COVID-19 antigen test on the fifth day of their trip.

Children 10 and younger are also exempt from testing.

Baha Mar has gone a step further to give guests peace of mind, offering a curated three-night stay at the SLS Baha Mar complete with private round-trip transportation from the airport in a Tesla and a full-day excursion to Rose Island with a private villa and sea turtle experience.

The resorts also provide testing and give guests who test positive for the coronavirus the option of either a complimentary private jet to get home or a free stay in a suite with a daily dining credit.