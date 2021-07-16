Baha Mar's New Luxury Water Park Is Now Open — and We Took a Look Inside

A $200 million luxury water park just opened in the Bahamas, and it might be the most beautiful one in the world. As an extension of the luxury Baha Mar resort in Nassau, Baha Bay, the 15-acre beachfront water park, offers family-friendly fun and delicious food in a stunning oceanfront setting. We took a look inside this new location — and it did not disappoint.

Devils Backbone at Baha Bay Credit: Courtesy of Baha Bay

There's truly something for everyone at Baha Bay, from kids' areas designed for younger guests to thrilling water slides for teens and a casino gaming pavilion for adults. Guests of all ages will love the 500,000-gallon wave pool and 1,400-foot action river, surrounded by lush greenery. There are 24 total slides, two uphill water coasters, and a FlowCurl surf simulator — all ideal for guests who want to add a little excitement to their Bahamas vacation.

When you're not racing down slides or splashing around the wave pool, the 30 VIP cabanas and splendid Baha Bay Beach Club — with two picturesque infinity pools overlooking the beach and tons of palm tree-shaded places to lounge — offer the perfect spots to relax and soak in the Bahamian sunshine. As Travel + Leisure's resident theme park expert, I've seen quite a few water parks, and I can't think of one that's quite as beautifully themed and landscaped as Baha Bay. The park draws on its setting — the beautiful Bahamas — in its tasteful and upscale theming, with shades of green, blue, and sand to reflect the area's natural beauty. Plus, the staff is friendly, so it truly feels like a water park fit for a five-star resort.

Pirates Plunge at Baha Bay Credit: Courtesy of Baha Bay

And once you've worked up an appetite, you can expect more than the standard water park fare of chicken nuggets and fries (think Southern California cuisine served alongside ocean views at 25 Degrees North, delicious burgers at Umami Burger, and more coming soon at The Market, including a plant-based Plant Nation outpost). Of course, guests are also just steps from the resort's many other eateries, ranging from food trucks and beach bars to French cafes and fine dining at Cafe Boulud, as well as the brand-new Marcus at Baha Mar.

Guests staying at one of Baha Mar's three oceanfront hotels — the Rosewood, SLS, and Grand Hyatt — get exclusive and unlimited access to Baha Bay during their stay, so they can spend as much time as they want at the new water park. Of course, there's plenty to do on property, and guests won't want to miss lounging on the stunning white sands of Cable Beach or floating in the clear, turquoise waters. There are also several pools, each with their own vibe — some are made for relaxation with swim-up bars, while another has a grotto with views into an aquarium. And inside the main resort building, you'll find the Caribbean's largest casino. Beyond the luxe amenities, Baha Mar offers the luxury of choice — with so many options for food and entertainment, guests can craft their perfect beach vacation.

The casino pavilion at Baha Bay Credit: Courtesy of Baha Bay

The resort also offers travelers peace of mind during these ever-changing times, thanks to its Travel With Confidence program. The hotel has a number of COVID-19-related protocols in place, but should a guest test positive during their stay, the resort will facilitate their quarantine in a courtesy suite with a daily dining credit or provide private air travel back to the U.S.