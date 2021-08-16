Anantara Is Opening the First Resort on Dubai's 'The World Islands'

Dubai is already a place where travel fantasies come to life, but Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas will soon take things to the next level.

In August, the luxury hotel brand announced it's in the final stages of development on Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort, located on The World Islands archipelago in the Arabian Gulf.

In 2003, The World Islands project was first announced, setting off the creation of the artificial island chain shaped like a miniature world map sitting just a few miles off the coast. Since then, the project has had its financial ups and downs, but it appears to finally be on the upswing thanks to new resort projects like this one by Anantara.

The company's new resort will be the first hotel in the South American continent of The World Islands development. According to Anantara Hotels, the island will be completely dedicated to the resort, which guests can access by boat in just 15 minutes from the jetty at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort.

Once complete, the property will feature 70 rooms, including suites, beach, and pool villas. Each villa, the company noted, will have a private pool, an outdoor dining area, and direct access to the beach.

Junior Suite Beach Access at Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort Credit: Gerry O'Leary/Courtesy of Anantara

In the spacious living areas guests can also indulge with in-room spa treatments, or take to the resort's gym for a quick sweat session, or simply take a stroll around the lush island adorned with abundant plant life.

One Bedroom Beach Pool Villa at Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort Credit: Gerry O'Leary/Courtesy of Anantara

"Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort will be the first hotel to open on this archipelago, offering guests a truly memorable escape just off the coast of Dubai," Dillip Rajakarier, CEO of Minor Hotels, the parent company of Anantara, shared in a statement. "Showcasing Anantara's authentic luxury while maintaining a tropical island vibe, the resort is a unique proposition for this location. Guests will be able to experience the wonder of Dubai and the ambiance of an island sanctuary, all in this stunning new Anantara resort."

Junior Suite Beach Access - Dubai View at Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort Credit: Gerry O'Leary/Courtesy of Anantara

On the island, guests will also have the chance to dine in one of the resort's high-end restaurants, including a Mediterranean alfresco spot and Arabic-Indian specialty dining, both of which the company says are "ideal for romantic dinners and offering barbecues on the beach." Following the meal, guests can also make their way to the resort's bar lounge, which comes with panoramic views of the Dubai skyline, including famous landmarks like the Burj Khalifa and Burj al Arab.