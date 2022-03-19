This Charming Hotel in the Heart of Baja California Is the Perfect Under-the-radar Mexico Vacation

If you're looking for arts, culture, and waterside adventure in Mexico, the Baja Club Hotel in La Paz delivers on all fronts. Although the outside looks unassuming, what lies behind the stately entryway provides an oasis for travelers who wish to have their accommodations serve as the ultimate retreat. Stepping through the carved wooden doors reveals the interior of the original 1910 villa, which belonged to an affluent family steeped in the area's once-thriving pearl farming culture. Although the heyday of La Paz's pearling industry has long passed, the cream-colored facade pays homage to a bygone era.

Aside from the house, another original, preserved feature is the outer walls that form a boundary around the property. The exposed brick gives privacy while serving as a backdrop, creating a haven in the middle of a bustling city. A central patio acts as a focal point for a four-story extension housing 32 guest accommodations consisting of suites and rooms that open up to a private balcony, gardens, or the courtyard.

Looking into a suite at Baja Club Hotel Credit: Ana Hop/Courtesy of Grupo Habita

Although the Baja Club Hotel is undoubtedly a stand-alone destination, there is plenty to do off-site for those who wish to explore the best of what Baja California Sur has to offer. The hotel is situated directly across from the Malecon, which is the walking area lining the Bay of La Paz that affords views of the sea and features sculptures depicting the history and culture of the region.

Courtyard Outdoor Restaurant at Baja Club Hotel La Paz Credit: Courtesy of Jennifer Prince

Outdoor lovers can swim with docile whale sharks, relax on Balandra Beach, or snorkel in the reefs along Espiritu Santo Island, a UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site. Those that enjoy art can stroll through downtown La Paz on a walking mural tour or spend time perusing Mexican art at the Museo de Arte de Baja California Sur, which is within walking distance of the hotel. Even though La Paz isn't known for nightlife, folks can enjoy music and a late-night cocktail at 612 Rooftop or sample mezcal at La Miserable Mezcaleria.

Interior of the Cesar Bejar at Baja Club Hotel Credit: Courtesy of Baja Club Hotel

Malecón de La Paz at night Credit: Courtesy of Tourism Board of La Paz

For all of the activities that La Paz provides, Baja Club Hotel makes the perfect respite to recharge and have as a home away from home. When folks aren't out exploring, they can get a massage at the spa, read in the library, or relax by the brick wall-lined pool. Minimalistic rooms feature locally sourced wooden accents, custom furnishings, and comfortable bedding. The coveted Top Suite encompasses almost 1,100 square feet and has a king-size bed and private terrace lounge.

The exterior of Baja Club Hotel La Paz Credit: Courtesy of Jennifer Prince

Perhaps the ideal time to enjoy the property is to head to the rooftop bar at sunset for a glass of wine. To stay satiated, Baja Club Hotel also has an on-site restaurant, Comer y Beber, that uses locally-sourced, fresh ingredients to create their Greek-inspired menu. In addition, guests can have meals and cocktails in various locations, such as under the pergola, inside the original villa, on the roof, or in their suite via room service.