This New Beachfront Caribbean Resort Has Villas With Private Pools, Jacuzzi Suites, and 7 Restaurants and Bars

Since the onset of COVID-19, the Caribbean islands have provided the very thing travelers desperately crave: seclusion, sparsely populated beaches, and near-perfect weather year-round. Anguilla is a northern Caribbean island chock-full of five-star luxury resorts, 33 beaches, and a booming culinary scene. The tiny island is consistently voted among the top 25 Caribbean islands in Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards. If that isn't enough reason to consider the charming island for your future travel plans, the newest high-end resort just might be. Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club, formerly CuisinArt Aurora Anguilla, debuted in December 2021 under new ownership by Olympus Ventures.

Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club's villa and Rendezvous areas Credit: Kris Tamburello

The re-imagined resort situated on the idyllic white-sand beaches of Rendezvous Bay features world-class amenities including seven restaurants and bars, an 18-hole Greg Norman Signature Design championship golf course (debuting this year), and a holistic spa. The resort is also considering a fleet of jets exclusively for resort guests, which would mean offering private charter services to select U.S. markets.

"Aurora Anguilla is currently testing markets and flight routes as the property prepares to roll out the program," hotel managing director Simon Fricker told Travel + Leisure. Details about the charter service will be announced later this year.

Previously, there were no direct flights from Anguilla to the mainland, but as of Dec. 11, 2021, American Airlines launched a new route from Miami International Airport (MIA) to Anguilla's International Airport (AXA) making it easier for travelers to get to the Caribbean island. The flights will operate year-round, twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Anguilla is also accessible from St. Martin by way of a 25-minute ferry ride.

The 178-room oceanfront resort spans 300 acres with newly designed guest rooms featuring natural materials and a splash of bold colors to mimic the surrounding landscape. Guests can choose from the tower rooms or the spacious ocean view Island Suites located on the top floor with wraparound terraces and private Jacuzzis. For larger groups who want more privacy, the resort also has stunning three and five-bedroom villas, as well as private 6,300-square-feet Estate Homes that come with a private pool and dedicated butler.

Chef Abram Bissell, previously of New York City's Eleven Madison Park, leads the culinary program at Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club. Local Anguillan cuisine remains the focus with fresh produce sourced from the on-site hydroponic farm and orchard. With seven restaurant options, whether you choose Eventide for its authentic Caribbean flavors and seafood-centric menu, Kitchen Table for its sizzling dishes straight from the wood-burning oven, or the Italian-inspired Marella, there is a restaurant for every palate.