This Napa Valley Suite Comes With Free-flowing Dom Perignon — and Feels Just Like a French Countryside Château

Napa Valley is often considered one of the most luxurious escapes in the country — but the over-the-top suites at Auberge du Soleil in Rutherford, California take the Napa experience to the next level. The adults-only hotel has just 50 rooms on their 33-acre slice of wine country heaven. And while there is no such thing as a bad room at Auberge du Soleil, their Private Maisons are some of the most coveted hotel rooms in all of Napa Valley, complete with a complimentary bar stocked with six exceptional local wines and reserve Dom Perignon.

A chilling bottle of Dom Perignon at Auberge du Soleil Credit: Courtesy of Trinette + Chris

The two Private Maisons — maison meaning "house" in French — are named Cannes and Monaco, and all these tributes to France are unsurprising once you see the Auberge du Soleil property. Set on a hillside overlooking lush greenery, vineyards, and the Mayacamas Mountains beyond, the scenery is distinctly European. In fact, from the Maisons' private terrace, which features a dining area and a separate al fresco bathtub and shower, guests might just feel like they're looking out over the southern French countryside.

Breakfast on the Private Maison Terrace at Auberge du Soleil Credit: Courtesy of Trinette + Chris

Both 1,800-square-foot suites have two bedrooms, two bathrooms, two bathtubs (because who doesn't need an indoor and an outdoor soaking tub?), two fireplaces, and private outdoor terraces. They sit just above Parc du Soleil, the hotel's sculpture garden — and every guest of the Maisons is offered a private tour of Auberge du Soleil's entire art collection with an art consultant from ÆRENA Gallery and Gardens. Maison guests also enjoy daily breakfast served on their terrace (or at the hotel's Michelin-starred restaurant) each day, and they don't pay resort fees but can still access all the common areas — including the serene spa pools and hammam steam rooms.

Private Maison Living Room at Auberge du Soleil Credit: Courtesy of Trinette + Chris

When you're not lounging on your private terrace, using the unlimited mini bar and provided fresh squeezed juices to whip up a cocktail, you get to explore Napa in style — because Private Maison guests also get unlimited access to a Mercedes-Benz (convertible or sedan). Napa is one of those destinations, much like Cannes and Monaco, that demands a fabulous car. Instead of renting one, the Private Maisons come with the ultra-luxe convertible of your dreams.

For the ultimate over-the-top Napa Valley experience, fly semi-private to Northern California (Aero just launched a new private flight to Napa Valley, and companies like Set Jet and JSX fly semi-private to the Bay Area), get picked up by the hotel, and spend the rest of the weekend riding around in your Mercedes. While you'll be tempted to never leave your suite at Auberge du Soleil — which is actually the very first Auberge Resorts Collection property — there are wineries and restaurants all over Napa Valley, from Tank Garage Winery to Solbar and Acacia House, that will inevitably tempt you.