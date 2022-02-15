The deal will be available to book on the Atlantis website on Feb. 22 and Feb. 23.

Atlantis in the Bahamas Is Celebrating 2/22/22 with a 2-day 22% Off Sale

If you've been waiting for a sign to book your Caribbean vacation: this is it. The numbers on the calendar have aligned and Atlantis Paradise Islands Bahamas is embracing it with a new sale.

On Feb. 22, 2022 — or as you may see it: 2/22/22 — guests can receive an exclusive discount on Caribbean getaways with 22% off, starting at $222, when booking a vacation at Atlantis.

The cause for the celebratory deal? The date will be the only one with repeating numbers for another decade (until March 3, 2033).

The deal will be available to book via the Atlantis website on Feb. 22 and Feb. 23. Guests can use the discount for any stays from Feb. 22 until Dec. 22 (12/22/22).

Interior of the Topaz Suite Bedroom at The Reef at Atlantis Paradise Island Credit: Ron Starr/Courtesy of Atlantis Paradise Island

Travelers who book through the sale must stay a minimum of two nights (all prices are subject to taxes and fees). The sale is valid at four of the resort's hotels including The Coral, The Royal, The Cove, and The Reef.

Atlantis is giving early access to the sale for those who subscribe to promotional emails. Beginning Feb. 17, subscribers will receive an emailed invitation to book their discounted stays early.

The Sapphire Suite Bathroom at The Cove at Atlantis Paradise Island Credit: Ron Starr/Courtesy of Atlantis Paradise Island

Atlantis is known for its plethora of activities including a casino, more than 40 dining options, and a 63-acre waterpark. It's one of the most massive attractions in the Caribbean, with more than 2,300 guests rooms (and is one of the most popular destinations for families). The Royal and The Coral, are two of Atlantis's main lodgings for families and The Reef is one of its most luxurious.

For a more lowkey option, consider booking a room at The Cove Atlantis. There are only 600 rooms at the new resort-within-a-resort and certain areas are adults-only, giving guests of age extra rest and relaxation.