Hotels to Book for a Trip to Atlantic City

Whether you're looking to hit the jackpot, watch incredible live performances, or lounge by a pool with drink in hand, these are the best hotels to book in Atlantic City for a memorable trip.

By Stacey Lastoe
Published on August 1, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process.

Eclipse Pool Indoors (SF)

Atlantic City is just a few hours from the New York Metropolitan area by car, yet the dazzling coastal New Jersey town feels like it might as well exist on a different planet. Its many hotels and resorts make it easy to up and plan a trip to the shore, whether you're heading in from Manhattan for a long weekend with the girls or planning a bachelor party and inviting guests from all across the country. Atlantic City's casinos are, of course, a major draw, but the city's sprawling beaches and famous boardwalk provide ample opportunity for distraction when you need a break from the slot machines.

Dozens of hotels and resorts, many featuring live entertainment, are ideally situated for exploration of the energetic beach town. Or, stay in and discover a world of deep relaxation and indulgence via stellar spas and mind-boggling dining options. Deciding where to stay depends on the kind of Atlantic City experience you're after — be that "Vegas of the East Coast" vibes or a fun-filled beach vacation.

Best Atlantic City Hotels of 2022

Editor's Pick: Ocean Casino Resort

Ocean Casino Resort
Courtesy of Ocean Casino Resort
Why We Chose It

Guests consistently rave about the consistent cleanliness and impressive oceanfront views at this upscale resort. From the property's casino to the buzzy nightclub to the relaxation spa, there's something for everyone.

Key Specs

  • Free Wifi: Yes (though technically part of the resort fee)
  • Resort fee: Yes
  • Room rate selection: $

Notable Amenities

  • Pillow-top beds
  • Business center
  • Beach towels and umbrellas provided

Hotel Description

Ocean Casino Resort is an expansive property (1,399 guest rooms and suites) set on 20 beachfront acres on the famous Atlantic City Boardwalk. The resort's food and drink offerings are second to none—especially since Serendipity 3, the beloved New York City sweet shop, set up shop this spring. Online gaming options mean you can soak up the sun while you watch for your winnings from the comfort of your lounge chair.

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Borata Pool
Courtesy of Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
Why We Chose It

The four-star Italian property (featuring MGM rewards for serious players) has all the Atlantic City trappings: glitz, glamour, and beautifully appointed rooms.

Key Specs

  • Free Wifi: No
  • Resort fee: Yes
  • Room rate selection: $

Notable Amenities

  • Well-appointed workout facilities
  • Multiple indoor and outdoor pool options

Hotel Description

Affordable luxury is hard to come by, but Borgata offers just that. Comfortable, spacious rooms have blackout curtains to ensure sound sleeping after some gambling action at the namesake casino. You'll eat well here, thanks to a Japanese izakaya, an Italian restaurant from James Beard award-winning chef Micheal Symon, and an outpost of Old Homestead Steak House, where the martinis are ice-cold and the porterhouses perfectly seared.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

Architectural Photography Inc
Courtesy of Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City
Why We Chose It

World-class entertainment, rock-and-roll thematic touches, and an incredibly passionate staff make this Atlantic City Hard Rock property the place to be (and be seen, if that's your thing).

Key Specs

  • Free Wifi: Yes
  • Resort fee: Yes
  • Room rate selection: $

Notable Amenities

  • Pillow-top mattresses
  • Accessibility features
  • Electric vehicle charging

Hotel Description

This relative newcomer takes its musical roots seriously. In addition to the entertainment theme running throughout the property, just off-site is the Atlantic City Steel Pier, a sprawling amusement park on a pier right off the boardwalk. Many rooms have ocean views, and all guests should make a point to satisfy their sweet tooth cravings at Sugar Factory, the on-site dessert venue.

The Water Club

The Water Club Massage Room
Courtesy of The Water Club
Why We Chose It

Distinct from its sister property, Borgata, The Water Club's 800 rooms come with direct access to an array of amenities, including five heated indoor and outdoor pools and tempting retail offerings including Hugo Boss and Capri.

Key Specs

  • Free Wifi: No
  • Resort fee: Yes
  • Room rate selection: $$

Notable Amenities

  • Adults-only
  • Shuttle bus service around Atlantic City
  • Helpful concierge

Hotel Description

Exuding sophistication and boasting luxurious touches via bed linens, spa-like showers, and richly-textured wood furniture, The Water Club is the premier spot for luxury seekers. A stay here should include a visit to Immersion, the two-story spa offering everything from ayurvedic therapies to body wraps, after which you can head out on the town feeling fresh. All rooms have views of the shimmery water on the horizon, and guests can take a dip in the five on-site pools.

Harrah's

Harrah's Atlanic City
Why We Chose It

This pet-friendly property, featuring stellar service, is ideally situated in the Marina District, slightly removed from the chaos at the center.

Key Specs

  • Free Wifi: Yes (though technically part of the resort fee)
  • Resort fee: Yes
  • Room rate selection: $

Notable Amenities

  • Flat-screen TVs
  • Blackout curtains
  • Spacious workout area

Hotel Description

Boasting a whopping 2,590 guest rooms, Harrah's is a massive resort. But one of the property's biggest attractions is its gorgeous pool. It's covered by a glass domed ceiling, so guests can enjoy this top amenity year round. Dinner at Gordon Ramsay Steak is a worthwhile option, though Rum Point Crab will no doubt appeal to seafood lovers. And if it's on-site nightlife you're after, rest assured Harrah's twice-weekly nightclub (by the pool) gets going with the help of an energetic DJ and guests who remembered their dancing shoes.

Tropicana

20211014_TROPICANA_AC_ROOMS_279
Why We Chose It

If easy beach access is a priority, then Tropicana's three-minute walk is surely a selling point. But the full-service resort and casino have plenty of on-site offerings to keep travelers occupied and entertained for the duration of their stay.

Key Specs

  • Free Wifi: Yes (though technically part of the resort fee)
  • Resort fee: Yes
  • Room rate selection: $$

Notable Amenities

  • Self check-in
  • IMAX movie theater
  • Four indoor and outdoor pools
  • Full-service spa

Hotel Description

A favorite among couples, Tropicana Resort & Casino is a part of Caesars Entertainment Group. As such, the resort is noticeably well-managed and attentive to details. Seasonal beach service offers guests the option to hang out on the sand for a change of pace after lounging by the pool. Four different room towers are linked via Skybridge, making it easy to access the plethora of dining options spread throughout the expansive property. Fortunately, there's also room service at this entertaining property if you'd rather stay in.

Club Wyndham Skyline Tower

Club Wyndham Skyline Tower
Courtesy of Club Wyndham Skyline Tower
Why We Chose It

Featuring one- and two-bedroom resort suites, complete with kitchen facilities and room for families to spread out, Club Wyndham comfortably hosts guests looking to take advantage of some of Atlantic City's best attractions.

Key Specs

  • Free Wifi: Yes
  • Resort fee: No
  • Room rate selection: $

Notable Amenities

  • Fitness center
  • Indoor and outdoor hot tubs and pools
  • Sauna
  • Game room

Hotel Description

When family fun is the impetus for the Atlantic City getaway, Club Wyndham is the ultimate option. This budget-friendly property is a smoke-free facility attracting families, couples, and groups. Daily housekeeping is not included, but the resort's comfortable set-up and welcoming vibe certainly make up for any generic resort details.

Seaview, a Dolce Hotel

Seaview a Dolce Hotel
Courtesy of Seaview a Dolce Hotel
Why We Chose It

This quietly luxurious hotel carefully balances historic seaside charm with modern appeal.

Key Specs

  • Free Wifi: Yes
  • Resort fee: Yes
  • Room rate selection: $$

Notable Amenities

  • BABOR bath products
  • Luxurious bedding by Revive
  • 55-inch flat-screen HDTV

Hotel Description

Discerning travelers will be hard-pressed to find the flaws at this iconic New Jersey property, which is set on 670 acres just outside of Atlantic City. The boutique property with 296 guest rooms still manages to feel intimate. It has hosted pro golfers and celebrities, including Grace Kelly and Mick Jagger, throughout the years, so you know it's going to deliver an elevated experience. Serene rooms, inviting common spaces, and award-winning dining are just a few of the things Seaview has going for it.

The Claridge

Vue Rooftop Bar Sunset
Why We Chose It

Unique touches are apparent throughout the property, and the thoughtfully decorated rooms are anything but unoriginal.

Key Specs

  • Free Wifi: Yes
  • Resort fee: Yes
  • Room rate selection: $

Notable Amenities

  • Arcade/game room
  • Bike rental
  • Art gallery

Hotel Description

An Atlantic City institution, The Claridge's 480 rooms have recently been renovated, and many offer stellar ocean views. This is the kind of property that prides itself on its full-service capabilities. From transportation around town to on-site shopping, a nice-sized fitness facility, and multiple food and drink venues, The Claridge is one of Atlantic City's most popular hotels. Its Manhattanesque design is eye-catching, and its proximity to the boardwalk is unrivaled, but it's the accommodating staff that really put the icing on the cake.

Resorts Casino

Resorts_Casino
Why We Chose It

It doesn't get much more classic than beach-adjacent Resorts Casino if you've come to Atlantic City for a regular, good time.

Key Specs

  • Free Wifi: Yes
  • Resort fee: Yes
  • Room rate selection: $

Notable Amenities

  • Screening rooms
  • Margaritaville pool bar
  • Spa and fitness center

Hotel Description

Atlantic City's first gay nightclub was once a Resorts Casino claim to fame, and although it is no longer open, the retro hotel continues to be one of the most welcoming LGBTQIA+ resorts around. In addition to the warm, inviting allure of the classic Atlantic City hotel, there are Art Deco design touches, a partially-covered outdoor pool (useful in inclement weather), and history within the walls. (In fact, it's the first casino hotel inside of Atlantic City, and notably also the first legal casino outside of Nevada.) Now, that's a recipe for a rollicking Atlantic City stay!

Final Verdict

Oceanfront views don't mean all that much if the rest of the guest room isn't attractive and inviting; fortunately, Ocean Casino Resort's rooms have stellar views and are impeccable to boot. The upscale property won't break the bank either, making it easy to indulge in treatments at the gorgeous spa or an extra nightcap at the hip nightclub. Several other resorts, with their multiple pools, massive casinos, and nightlife galore, fit right in with an action-packed trip to Atlantic City. If it's a truly traditional experience you're seeking, check out Harrah's, Borgata, or Tropicana. For a more low-key home base, Seaview Hotel is worth checking out. The cool thing about Atlantic City is there's something for everyone—no prior Blackjack experience required.

Know Before You Go

  • Although a year-round destination, Atlantic City is especially pleasing in summer when visitors take to the beach or the hotel's outdoor pool when a break from the tables is needed.
  • Aimless boardwalk wandering is all but mandatory, as is partaking in some of the classic boardwalk beach eats like fried oysters and ice cream.
  • For more on what to see, do, and eat in Atlantic City, check out T + L's destination guide.

Methodology

We evaluated several dozen Atlantic City hotels before determining which properties to include in our list of places to book for a trip to the glitzy Atlantic beach town. We reviewed both old and new properties, taking into consideration the total package offered by a hotel (e.g. location, staff interaction, decor, notable amenities, pools and common areas, location, nightlife, and more). We also paid attention to dining options, proximity to casinos, spa offerings, and other unique experiences available to guests looking to maximize their stay. We researched all facets of the properties and read through numerous customer reviews, as well.

