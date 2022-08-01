Hotels to Book for a Trip to Atlantic City

Dozens of hotels and resorts, many featuring live entertainment, are ideally situated for exploration of the energetic beach town. Or, stay in and discover a world of deep relaxation and indulgence via stellar spas and mind-boggling dining options. Deciding where to stay depends on the kind of Atlantic City experience you're after — be that "Vegas of the East Coast" vibes or a fun-filled beach vacation.

Atlantic City is just a few hours from the New York Metropolitan area by car, yet the dazzling coastal New Jersey town feels like it might as well exist on a different planet. Its many hotels and resorts make it easy to up and plan a trip to the shore, whether you're heading in from Manhattan for a long weekend with the girls or planning a bachelor party and inviting guests from all across the country. Atlantic City's casinos are, of course, a major draw, but the city's sprawling beaches and famous boardwalk provide ample opportunity for distraction when you need a break from the slot machines.

Editor's Pick: Ocean Casino Resort Courtesy of Ocean Casino Resort Book Now Why We Chose It Guests consistently rave about the consistent cleanliness and impressive oceanfront views at this upscale resort. From the property's casino to the buzzy nightclub to the relaxation spa, there's something for everyone. Key Specs Free Wifi: Yes (though technically part of the resort fee)

Yes (though technically part of the resort fee) Resort fee: Yes

Yes Room rate selection: $ Notable Amenities Pillow-top beds

Business center

Beach towels and umbrellas provided Hotel Description Ocean Casino Resort is an expansive property (1,399 guest rooms and suites) set on 20 beachfront acres on the famous Atlantic City Boardwalk. The resort's food and drink offerings are second to none—especially since Serendipity 3, the beloved New York City sweet shop, set up shop this spring. Online gaming options mean you can soak up the sun while you watch for your winnings from the comfort of your lounge chair.

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa Courtesy of Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa Book Now Why We Chose It The four-star Italian property (featuring MGM rewards for serious players) has all the Atlantic City trappings: glitz, glamour, and beautifully appointed rooms. Key Specs Free Wifi: No

No Resort fee: Yes

Yes Room rate selection: $ Notable Amenities Well-appointed workout facilities

Multiple indoor and outdoor pool options Hotel Description Affordable luxury is hard to come by, but Borgata offers just that. Comfortable, spacious rooms have blackout curtains to ensure sound sleeping after some gambling action at the namesake casino. You'll eat well here, thanks to a Japanese izakaya, an Italian restaurant from James Beard award-winning chef Micheal Symon, and an outpost of Old Homestead Steak House, where the martinis are ice-cold and the porterhouses perfectly seared.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Courtesy of Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City Book Now Why We Chose It World-class entertainment, rock-and-roll thematic touches, and an incredibly passionate staff make this Atlantic City Hard Rock property the place to be (and be seen, if that's your thing). Key Specs Free Wifi: Yes

Yes Resort fee: Yes

Yes Room rate selection: $ Notable Amenities Pillow-top mattresses

Accessibility features

Electric vehicle charging Hotel Description This relative newcomer takes its musical roots seriously. In addition to the entertainment theme running throughout the property, just off-site is the Atlantic City Steel Pier, a sprawling amusement park on a pier right off the boardwalk. Many rooms have ocean views, and all guests should make a point to satisfy their sweet tooth cravings at Sugar Factory, the on-site dessert venue.

The Water Club Courtesy of The Water Club Book Now Why We Chose It Distinct from its sister property, Borgata, The Water Club's 800 rooms come with direct access to an array of amenities, including five heated indoor and outdoor pools and tempting retail offerings including Hugo Boss and Capri. Key Specs Free Wifi: No

No Resort fee: Yes

Yes Room rate selection: $$ Notable Amenities Adults-only

Shuttle bus service around Atlantic City

Helpful concierge Hotel Description Exuding sophistication and boasting luxurious touches via bed linens, spa-like showers, and richly-textured wood furniture, The Water Club is the premier spot for luxury seekers. A stay here should include a visit to Immersion, the two-story spa offering everything from ayurvedic therapies to body wraps, after which you can head out on the town feeling fresh. All rooms have views of the shimmery water on the horizon, and guests can take a dip in the five on-site pools.

Harrah's Book Now Why We Chose It This pet-friendly property, featuring stellar service, is ideally situated in the Marina District, slightly removed from the chaos at the center. Key Specs Free Wifi: Yes (though technically part of the resort fee)

Yes (though technically part of the resort fee) Resort fee: Yes

Yes Room rate selection: $ Notable Amenities Flat-screen TVs

Blackout curtains

Spacious workout area Hotel Description Boasting a whopping 2,590 guest rooms, Harrah's is a massive resort. But one of the property's biggest attractions is its gorgeous pool. It's covered by a glass domed ceiling, so guests can enjoy this top amenity year round. Dinner at Gordon Ramsay Steak is a worthwhile option, though Rum Point Crab will no doubt appeal to seafood lovers. And if it's on-site nightlife you're after, rest assured Harrah's twice-weekly nightclub (by the pool) gets going with the help of an energetic DJ and guests who remembered their dancing shoes.

Tropicana Book Now Why We Chose It If easy beach access is a priority, then Tropicana's three-minute walk is surely a selling point. But the full-service resort and casino have plenty of on-site offerings to keep travelers occupied and entertained for the duration of their stay. Key Specs Free Wifi: Yes (though technically part of the resort fee)

Yes (though technically part of the resort fee) Resort fee: Yes

Yes Room rate selection: $$ Notable Amenities Self check-in

IMAX movie theater

Four indoor and outdoor pools

Full-service spa Hotel Description A favorite among couples, Tropicana Resort & Casino is a part of Caesars Entertainment Group. As such, the resort is noticeably well-managed and attentive to details. Seasonal beach service offers guests the option to hang out on the sand for a change of pace after lounging by the pool. Four different room towers are linked via Skybridge, making it easy to access the plethora of dining options spread throughout the expansive property. Fortunately, there's also room service at this entertaining property if you'd rather stay in.

Club Wyndham Skyline Tower Courtesy of Club Wyndham Skyline Tower Book Now Why We Chose It Featuring one- and two-bedroom resort suites, complete with kitchen facilities and room for families to spread out, Club Wyndham comfortably hosts guests looking to take advantage of some of Atlantic City's best attractions. Key Specs Free Wifi: Yes

Yes Resort fee: No

No Room rate selection: $ Notable Amenities Fitness center

Indoor and outdoor hot tubs and pools

Sauna

Game room Hotel Description When family fun is the impetus for the Atlantic City getaway, Club Wyndham is the ultimate option. This budget-friendly property is a smoke-free facility attracting families, couples, and groups. Daily housekeeping is not included, but the resort's comfortable set-up and welcoming vibe certainly make up for any generic resort details.

Seaview, a Dolce Hotel Courtesy of Seaview a Dolce Hotel Book Now Why We Chose It This quietly luxurious hotel carefully balances historic seaside charm with modern appeal. Key Specs Free Wifi: Yes

Yes Resort fee: Yes

Yes Room rate selection: $$ Notable Amenities BABOR bath products

Luxurious bedding by Revive

55-inch flat-screen HDTV Hotel Description Discerning travelers will be hard-pressed to find the flaws at this iconic New Jersey property, which is set on 670 acres just outside of Atlantic City. The boutique property with 296 guest rooms still manages to feel intimate. It has hosted pro golfers and celebrities, including Grace Kelly and Mick Jagger, throughout the years, so you know it's going to deliver an elevated experience. Serene rooms, inviting common spaces, and award-winning dining are just a few of the things Seaview has going for it.

The Claridge Book Now Why We Chose It Unique touches are apparent throughout the property, and the thoughtfully decorated rooms are anything but unoriginal. Key Specs Free Wifi: Yes

Yes Resort fee: Yes

Yes Room rate selection: $ Notable Amenities Arcade/game room

Bike rental

Art gallery Hotel Description An Atlantic City institution, The Claridge's 480 rooms have recently been renovated, and many offer stellar ocean views. This is the kind of property that prides itself on its full-service capabilities. From transportation around town to on-site shopping, a nice-sized fitness facility, and multiple food and drink venues, The Claridge is one of Atlantic City's most popular hotels. Its Manhattanesque design is eye-catching, and its proximity to the boardwalk is unrivaled, but it's the accommodating staff that really put the icing on the cake.