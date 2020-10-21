The First Atari Hotel Looks Like a Gamer's Fantasy — and It’s Opening in Las Vegas

Ready to go straight back to the 80s? Atari Hotels is coming for you.

On Wednesday, the GSD Group announced it’s taking the next step in bringing the video game-inspired Atari Hotels to life. GSD hired the architecture and design firm, Gensler, which has now unveiled its vision for the first two Atari Hotels set to open in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Phoenix, Arizona. The GSD group also shared it has secured the rights to build Atari Hotels in Austin, Chicago, Denver, San Francisco, San Jose, and Seattle sometime in the future.

Image zoom Courtesy of GSD Group

“We are excited to join GSD Group on this journey to create a completely new kind of immersive experience with the debut of Atari Hotels,” Tom Ito, global hospitality director at Gensler, shared in a statement. “We assembled a multi-disciplinary design team with experts from hospitality to branding, sports, and digital experience design to develop a dynamic brand that is unmatched in the hospitality industry.”

Fred Chesnais, CEO of Atari, shared in Ito’s enthusiasm for the future of the hotels.

“I have seen the vision that GSD Group has for Atari Hotels, and they are poised to shatter the perception of what hotels can be,” he said. “Atari Hotels will create a world that caters to gamers of all ages and experience levels, giving them a place to call home — a groundbreaking experience that shares Atari’s legacy of innovation.”

According to GSD, the hotels will offer guests a completely new hospitality experience “inspired by, and built with, classic and modern video game culture in mind.”

The Atari Hotels, the company said, will blend the past, present, and future of video games to offer guests a one-of-a-kind experience. The hotels will come with state of the art amenities for esports fans and content creators. Guests at the hotels will be able to play games, try out immersive entertainment, check out retro-style gaming arcades, and relax in a speakeasy-style bar.

“Like Atari’s legacy in innovation, Atari Hotels is infusing synthetic reality into every aspect of the hotel, creating an immersive hospitality and gaming experience for our guests,” Shelly Murphy, managing partner at GSD, said. “From our virtual interactive world to the physical locations, every element of Atari Hotels will offer a unique and authentic experience for everyone.”

Image zoom Courtesy of GSD Group