Hotels to Book for a Trip to Asheville

From intimate bed-and-breakfasts to a luxurious escape on the grounds of Biltmore Estate, there are plenty of great hotel options in Asheville

By
Christina Liao
Christina Liao headshot
Christina Liao
Christina Liao has been writing about luxury travel, food, and drinks for nearly a decade. She has contributed to publications like Vogue, Robb Report, Food & Wine, Business Insider, Forbes, and more.
Published on August 15, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

The Foundry Hotel Asheville
Photo: Courtesy of The Foundry Hotel Asheville

There's a reason Asheville is considered one of the best mountain towns in the United States. With its proximity to outdoor adventure in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains, a vibrant art scene in the gallery-laden downtown, and a ranking as Yelp's top small-city culinary destination in America this year, this North Carolina city offers plenty for visitors. And when it comes to hotels, there's no shortage of stellar options to choose from. Home to quaint B&Bs, intimate boutique properties, expansive resorts, and even accommodations tucked away on the grounds of the historic Biltmore Estate, Asheville has something for every type of traveler. Here, we've compiled eight of the best Asheville hotels to book in the city.

Best Asheville, North Carolina Hotels of 2022

Editor's Pick: The Inn on Biltmore Estate

The Inn on Biltmore Estate
Courtesy of The Inn on Biltmore Estate
Why We Chose It

This is the most luxurious lodging option on the historic Biltmore Estate grounds.

Key Specs

  • Free Wi-Fi: Yes
  • Resort Fee: No
  • Room Rate: $$$

Notable Amenities

Outdoor pool, complimentary self-parking, shuttle service to Biltmore House and Amherst at Deerpark

Hotel Description

Before it became Asheville's most popular tourist destination, the 8,000-acre Biltmore Estate was a country retreat for George Vanderbilt and his family. Dating to 1895, the French Renaissance-style home—which has 35 bedrooms, 43 bathrooms, and 65 fireplaces—is surrounded by manicured gardens that are particularly spectacular in the spring when flowers are in bloom.

While you can't stay in the original mansion, there are a few lodging options on the grounds, with the Inn being the most luxurious. The property leans toward a traditional look, with rooms featuring plenty of dark wood, Empire valances, and patterned wallpaper. Between explorations of the estate, relax at the hotel's spa, unwind by the heated pool and hot tub, or settle into an Adirondack chair and take in the stunning views. Once you're ready for dinner, head over to the formal Dining Room, where the menu highlights estate-grown and local ingredients, or hang out in the Library Lounge for cocktails and light bites.

The Foundry Hotel Asheville, Curio Collection by Hilton

The Foundry Hotel Asheville
Courtesy of The Foundry Hotel Asheville
Why We Chose It

A prime location and exceptional dining make the Foundry Hotel a standout choice.

Key Specs

  • Free Wi-Fi: Yes
  • Resort Fee: No
  • Room Rate: $$$

Notable Amenities

Complimentary Tesla car service, EV charging stations

Hotel Description

Located in Asheville's buzzing Block neighborhood, just minutes away from the town's best breweries, the Foundry Hotel Asheville, Curio Collection by Hilton is an 87-key boutique property that opened in late 2018. Occupying a former steel foundry that contributed to the construction of the Biltmore Estate, it has retained some of its historic elements, like exposed beams and the original pulley elevator. The accommodations are modern with an industrial vibe, courtesy of upholstered headboards, brick walls, and steel windows.

Take a ride in the property's Tesla Model X to any of the superb restaurants downtown or in the nearby River Arts District. If you choose to stay in for a meal, the hotel's Benne on Eagle, helmed by renowned local chef John Fleer, celebrates Appalachian soul food, while the Workshop Lounge has an exemplary cocktail program.

The Windsor Boutique Hotel

Windsor Boutique Hotel
Courtesy of Windsor Boutique Hotel
Why We Chose It

This high-end, all-suite property is great for families.

Key Specs

  • Free Wi-Fi: Yes
  • Resort Fee: No
  • Room Rate: $$$

Notable Amenities

In-room washer and dryer, complimentary self-parking, complimentary drinks and snacks

Hotel Description

At the Windsor Boutique Hotel, all 14 suites are individually designed with a mix of art and decor purchased in Paris and from local shops. While each suite looks different, with color palettes that range from brown tones to magenta accents, you can expect spacious digs with separate living areas, full kitchens, comfortable beds wrapped in Sferra linens, and in-unit washers and dryers.

The intimate property also boasts a spa utilizing plant-based C&Co. products and a gallery highlighting the work of award-winning photographer Benjamin Walls, which comes complete with a wine and chocolate truffle bar.

Grand Bohemian Hotel Asheville, Autograph Collection

Grand Bohemian Hotel Asheville
Courtesy of Grand Bohemian Hotel Asheville
Why We Chose It

European panache meets mountain lodge at the Grand Bohemian Hotel Asheville.

Key Specs

  • Free Wi-Fi: Yes
  • Resort Fee: No
  • Room Rate: $$

Notable Amenities

Champagne at check-in, 24/7 fitness center

Hotel Description

Nestled in Biltmore Village, an enclave resembling an English village that was constructed for Biltmore Estate employees, the Grand Bohemian Hotel Asheville is a marriage of European flair and rustic hunting lodge. The lobby is filled with taxidermied animals, while rooms are characterized with antler lighting fixtures, velvet headboards, and marble bathrooms with soaking tubs.

Unwind with a treatment at the Poseidon Spa, peruse work from local and international creatives in the art gallery, and savor European-inspired delights at the Red Stag Grill during your stay.

Kimpton Hotel Arras

Kimpton Hotel Arras
Courtesy of Kimpton Hotel Arras
Why We Chose It

This young hotel on Pack Square puts you at the heart of downtown's action.

Key Specs

  • Free Wi-Fi: Yes
  • Resort Fee: No
  • Room Rate: $$

Notable Amenities

Nightly social hour with local beer and wine, in-room yoga mat, complimentary bikes

Hotel Description

Opened in October 2019, Kimpton Hotel Arras took over 10 stories of the former BB&T Bank Building (the tallest in the city) on Pack Square. The pet-friendly property boasts 128 modern accommodations with local artwork, large bathrooms, and floor-to-ceiling windows, some of which offer views of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

When hunger strikes, the all-day Bargello restaurant whips up Mediterranean-inspired fare, while the District 42 bar and lounge offers shared bites, creative cocktails, and live music or DJs Thursday through Saturday.

Village Hotel on Biltmore Estate

Village Hotel on Biltmore Estate
Courtesy of Village Hotel on Biltmore Estate
Why We Chose It

This relaxed hotel provides a more affordable way to stay on the Biltmore Estate grounds.

Key Specs

  • Free Wi-Fi: Yes
  • Resort Fee: No
  • Room Rate: $$

Notable Amenities

Heated outdoor pool, complimentary self-parking

Hotel Description

The Inn's casual cousin, Village Hotel on Biltmore Estate has rooms with a modern farmhouse aesthetic featuring wooden headboards, iron sconces, and low-profile drawers. On the property you'll find an outdoor pool, fitness center, sitting areas by wood-burning fireplaces, and a private courtyard.

Where the hotel really shines is in its prime location just steps away from Antler Hill Village. There you'll have access to shops, the estate's winery, and several dining options that range from a quick grab-and-go café to a full-service restaurant showcasing estate-raised and locally grown ingredients.

The Applewood Manor

Applewood Manor
Courtesy of Applewood Manor
Why We Chose It

This stylish B&B recently underwent a multi-million dollar renovation.

Key Specs

  • Free Wi-Fi: Yes
  • Resort Fee: No
  • Room Rate: $$$

Notable Amenities

Duxiana beds, bike rentals

Hotel Description

You'd never know that this is one of the longest continuously operating B&Bs in the area, thanks to a multi-million dollar renovation in 2021. Applewood Manor's six individually designed suites are outfitted with luxurious amenities like king-size Duxiana mattresses draped in Sferra linens, Medify Air air purifiers, Marshall Stockwell II Bluetooth speakers, L'Occitane toiletries, and homemade chocolate chip cookies. Half of the accommodations also boast private balconies and fireplaces.

The owners' personal art collection is sprinkled throughout the common areas, alongside tasteful furnishings acquired through 1stDibs. Cycling enthusiasts will appreciate the fleet of 3T bikes available for rent, as well as the scheduled rides with former Brazilian pro Vitor Zucco Schizzi. The property prides itself on its culinary offerings, which include farm-to-table breakfasts, bespoke cooking classes that occasionally include chefs behind Michelin-starred restaurants, and wine and beer tastings.

The Omni Grove Park Inn

Omni Grive Park Inn
Courtesy of Omni Grive Park Inn
Why We Chose It

This full-blown resort has a storied past.

Key Specs

  • Free Wi-Fi: Yes
  • Resort Fee: Yes; $30+
  • Room Rate: $$$

Notable Amenities

Indoor and outdoor pools, tennis courts, kids' programs

Hotel Description

Opened in 1913, the Omni Grove Park Inn was designed to reflect the iconic Old Faithful Inn and Canyon Hotel in Yellowstone National Park. Built with granite from neighboring Sunset Mountain, the property was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1973.

This family-friendly resort boasts all of the amenities you could want, including an 18-hole, Donald Ross-designed golf course; indoor and outdoor pools; a 50,000-square-foot sports complex with tennis courts; a hiking trail; and a 43,000-square-foot subterranean spa.

There's a whopping 513 accommodations, including 28 rooms on an adults-only floor, and 10 food and beverage options to choose from. And if you're coming with kids around the holidays, the little ones will fall in love with the gingerbread houses displayed at the national competition the hotel hosts annually.

Final Verdict

Outdoor enthusiasts, art lovers, history buffs, and anyone who values an eclectic culinary scene will fall in love with Asheville. To take advantage of the culture and stay on one of America's most historic properties, the Biltmore Estate has a few options, including the Inn, with grand accommodations and formal dining that spotlights ingredients grown on site, and the Village Hotel, a more casual choice with a great location. If you prefer to be near the action downtown, there are plenty of outstanding properties in the area, like the well-appointed Foundry Hotel and the intimate Windsor Boutique Hotel.

Know Before You Go

  • The best times to visit are spring and fall, when the weather is mild and blooming flowers and vibrant foliage transform the area.
  • Asheville is known for its exemplary food scene.
  • Craft beer lovers will also appreciate the town's quality brews.

How We Chose These Hotels

We evaluated more than a dozen hotels in Asheville before settling on some of the best in the city. Notable amenities, pricing, quality of service, design, proximity to attractions, and recent openings were all taken into consideration. In determining this list, we evaluated numerous customer reviews and considered whether the property has collected any accolades in recent years.

