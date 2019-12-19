NYC's New Equinox Club Has a Heated Outdoor Pool and Sauna Meditation — and You Can Get a Day Pass

Image zoom Courtesy of Equinox

The weather outside may be frightful, but Après Equinox at the Hudson Yards Club is seriously delightful.

From now through February, guests staying at the Equinox Hotel and Equinox Destination Members are invited to experience Après Equinox, which is taking over the fifth-floor terrace at Hudson Yards. The serene space includes access to the outdoor heated pool, four unique Barrel Saunas, outdoor showers, and access to the Contrast Therapy Experience

Après Equinox is complimentary to Equinox Destination Members and Equinox Hotel Guests. Equinox Members with Select or All-Access memberships interested in experiencing Après Equinox can purchase a Day Pass to Hudson Yards for $35. Equinox Hudson Yards members can bring a non-equinox member guest with them for a charge of $50. Guest passes can be purchased at the Front Desk.

"Regeneration is one of Equinox’s core pillars, so we wanted to offer members a completely unique, luxury way to recover this winter," Brandon Ralph, chief experience officer at Equinox in New York City told Travel + Leisure. "Aprés Equinox was inspired by the restorative outdoor locales in far-flung destinations like Iceland and Norway. We took the best of what the world has to offer in terms of regeneration and have brought it to our terrace in New York City.”

While using the terrace, guests are encouraged to take part in Contrast Therapy, a post-workout regeneration method that is said to increase blood flow, reduce inflammation, and aid in muscle recovery. To make the best use of the therapy guests should follow a four-to-one hot-to-cold ratio for up to 10 minutes. For example, spend four minutes in the sauna or pool, then one minute under the rain shower in cold water. Complete two rounds and you’re done.

Image zoom Courtesy of Equinox

Guests can also try out the guided meditation held right inside the saunas. Each 20-minute session is led by Equinox’s top talent. Just make sure to sign up for the sessions in advance as they are expected to fill up fast.

Image zoom Courtesy of Equinox

But really, even if you want to come to use the space and do nothing at all, that’s OK too. In fact, relaxing is kind of the point. During the activation, Equinox will offer an indoor relaxation area with hot and cold non-alcoholic beverages as well as towels, bathrobes, and slippers from Parachute. Go and take a deep breath before all the madness of 2020 comes your way.