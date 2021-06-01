This Brand New Hotel in Corfu Will Inspire Your Grecian Summer Travels

Corfu will welcome a new luxury hotel this month, giving travelers yet another reason to visit this chic, tropical Grecian island. Angsana Corfu opens on June 15 and is the very first Banyan Tree hotel in Europe. Set on Akra Punta Bay, near the lively Benitses Village, Angsana will unveil 159 guest rooms and suites, but the most lavish accommodations will be the property's over-the-top, one- to four-bedroom pool villas.

It's no surprise that these pool villas will be the pièce de résistance of Angsana Corfu accommodations. Banyan Tree is actually credited with introducing the concept of a pool villa to the luxury hospitality circuit, and the brand is generally known for their impressive, typically Asian-inspired design choices. The pool villas in Corfu are meant to feel not just like a private home with every luxury amenity, but your own personal Grecian sanctuary.

Overview Villa Landscape at Angsana Corfu Credit: Vangelis Paterakis/Courtesy of Angsana Corfu

With the arrival of Angsana, both the island and the Banyan Tree brand have taken a significant step into the future of travel, particularly after such a challenging year. The Ionian islands are already known for their pristine blue waters, and on Corfu, those seaside views are juxtaposed against the island's lush mountainscape. Amid this natural beauty, there's also plenty of Corfu history that Angsana is in close proximity to. It's not far from Achilleion Palace where Empress Sisi of Austria once lived, and sits seven miles from Corfu town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Main Infinity Pool Destination Dining at Angsana Corfu Credit: Vangelis Paterakis/Courtesy of Angsana Corfu

The rest of the Angsana property matches the standards set by their next-level pool villas. The Angsana Spa will feature an expansive indoor pool and a juice bar, and will focus on East meets West wellness treatments, fusing natural Greek ingredients with Asian-inspired practices. There's also an outdoor yoga pavilion, an outdoor infinity pool, and at the gym, guests can work with trainers to personalize a fitness regimen if they'd like. The culinary offerings are just as far-reaching, with ten restaurant and bar concepts on-site. From Greek fine dining to exceptional Japanese cuisine to the seven bars with picturesque outdoor terraces, there's no gastronomic stone left unturned.

Ionian Seaview Corner Suite Bedroom at Angsana Corfu Credit: Vangelis Paterakis/Courtesy of Angsana Corfu