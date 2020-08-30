See the Dec. 14 total solar eclipse from a helicopter and watch the Geminid meteor shower from a private hot tub on the same day at andBeyond Vira Vira.

See the Solar Eclipse From a Helicopter and Shooting Stars From a Hot Tub on the Same Day

Editor’s Note: Travel might be complicated right now, but use our inspirational trip ideas to plan ahead for your next bucket list adventure.

This Dec. 14, a total solar eclipse will cross Chile and Argentina, giving stargazers the once-in-a-lifetime experience of viewing this rare astronomical event from one of the world’s most beautiful regions. The path of totality will stretch across Argentinian Patagonia and the Chilean Lake District, so onlookers can watch from picturesque locations including lakes, hot springs, and one of Chile’s many active volcanoes.

Image zoom Courtesy of andBeyond

and Beyond Vira Vira is taking the eclipse-viewing experience a step further. This stunning lodge is situated on a 54-acre estate in the scenic Araucanía region of Chile, sitting right beside the Villarrica Volcano in the path of the eclipse. During the day, guests can experience the eclipse on a helicopter ride, where they’ll view the eclipse from the sky and spot forests, lakes, mountains, and the active crater of the Villarrica Volcano.

That night, the annual Geminid meteor shower will be visible from Chile’s Lake District, so stargazers can watch the eclipse during the day and look for shooting stars that night — a truly unforgettable experience. andBeyond Vira Vira’s secluded location is perfect for meteor spotting, and guests can watch the sky from private outdoor hot tubs or riverfront loungers.

Related: The Top 10 Resort Hotels in South America

Image zoom Courtesy of andBeyond

andBeyond Vira Vira, set on a working farm, has luxury suites, villas, and a five-bedroom hacienda. Beyond the bucket list-worthy eclipse offerings, the hotel offers a range of cultural, gastronomical, and adventure experiences. The estate has its own vegetable garden and cheese factory, so guests can enjoy local eats (and over 1,000 Chilean wines) while staying at the lodge. And with activities like trekking through national parks, skiing and snowboarding during the winter, fly fishing and mountain biking during the summer, and more, you’re bound to work up an appetite.