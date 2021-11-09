This West Hollywood Hotel Gave Their 'Panorama Suite' a $300,000 Makeover — Sunset Strip Views Included

Opened in the mid-1960s, what's now the Andaz West Hollywood was the first hotel to be built on the iconic Sunset Strip. After years of party-hard rock 'n' roll fame — it was a favorite spot for such legends as The Who, The Rolling Stones, The Doors, and Led Zeppelin — the hotel understandably needed a little sprucing up.

While the property has since undergone many renovations over the years, the latest piece to be refurbished is Andaz West Hollywood's flagship Panorama Suite, which is the place to stay on Sunset Boulevard if you want a good view.

The Panoramic Suite at Andaz West Hollywood Suite Credit: Mike Schwartz/Courtesy of Andaz West Hollywood

The suite was revamped by interior designer Beatrice Girelli of Indidesign, who filled the 1,700-square-foot space with nods to the hotel's musical past — portraits depict some of the musical talents who frequented the Andaz, and there's a sense of rock aesthetics with black crystal chandeliers, a dark velvet sofa, and eye-popping contemporary art.

The bathroom in the Panoramic Suite at Andaz West Hollywood Suite Credit: Mike Schwartz/Courtesy of Andaz West Hollywood

But the suite also hones in on a sense of sophistication, featuring two bedrooms, a living room, a full kitchen, and a wet bar with a wine fridge. And yes, as the name suggests, it absolutely does boast panoramic views of the Sunset Strip and the sprawl of Los Angles beyond, both from its big, bright windows and the 150-square-foot furnished terrace.

The living and dining room in the Panoramic Suite at Andaz West Hollywood Suite Credit: Mike Schwartz/Courtesy of Andaz West Hollywood

The bathroom in the Panoramic Suite at Andaz West Hollywood Suite Credit: Mike Schwartz/Courtesy of Andaz West Hollywood

The Panorama Suite is the perfect place for a vacation — tap the concierge to organize private yoga and meditation sessions, mixology classes, or a Peloton workout pedaled in the comfort of your room — or for a small party or private dinner. Though there's truly no need to leave the suite, you won't want to miss the Andaz West Hollywood's famous rooftop pool or the Riot House Restaurant.

The sundeck at the Panoramic Suite at Andaz West Hollywood Suite Credit: John Russo/Courtesy of Andaz West Hollywood

Ready to book your stay? Rates for the Panorama Suite start at $1,600 per night, and you can make your reservation here.