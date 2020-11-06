The Anantara Veli Maldives Resort wants you to come and go as you please.

This Luxury Resort in the Maldives Is Offering Unlimited Stays for an Entire Year for Less Than You Think

Getting away from it all has never sounded better, especially when it’s to places like the Maldives. For those who can, there’s now even the option to stay in the island paradise for as long as you want thanks to Anantara Veli Maldives Resort’s ‘Unlimited Stays in Paradise’ package.

With the package, guests now have the chance to book unlimited nights at the resort for a one-time fee so they can come and go as they please for the duration of 2021.

“Return to your Maldivian Over Water Bungalow as often as you please and soak up the turquoise lagoon, magical sunsets, and the tropical beauty,” the hotel explained in a statement. “Laze on your sun deck as colorful fish swim in the crystal-clear waters below. Elevate working from home to a new level, or up sticks and escape to sunnier climes to enjoy some R&R whenever the fancy takes.”

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Anantara Resorts

The exclusive offer provides guests with unparalleled flexibility and comes with not only the luxury accommodation in an overwater bungalow, but also comes with daily breakfast for two, shared return transfers between Anantara Veli and Malé as often as required, and a 25% savings on dining and spa treatments.

While at the resort, the long-term guests can also use its fitness center, pool, and take part in its regular yoga classes on the sunrise yoga deck. Of course, there are plenty of water sports to take part in too, including snorkeling and scuba diving.

If you want in on the deal you better act fast as the hotel is only offering the package from now through Nov. 30, 2020.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Anantara Resorts

The package starts at $30,000 and includes all taxes and service charges for two persons. Though it may sound like a lot, if a person were to stay for a full 365 days that equates to about $82 a night. There are also no blackout dates on stays so guests can come and stay whenever they’d like.