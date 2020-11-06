The Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort is bringing a new taste of luxury to the rugged Emirate.

An Eco-friendly Resort With Overwater Bungalows Inspired by the Maldives Is Coming to the UAE

The United Arab Emirates is about to get a whole lot more lush.

The hotel, destined by the global hospitality firm Wilson Associates, will come with 306 rooms and suites, along with a discovery and eco-learning center, a world-class wellness center, yoga studios, an outdoor swimming pool, kids’ club, signature spa, and meeting and events spaces.

Image zoom Credit: Wilson Associates / Anantara

“Inspired by the organic contours of the biodiverse landscape on which the forthcoming Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort sits, the design concept respects the sanctity of the nearby reserve while balancing a sense of sophistication and intrigue through careful placemaking,” Wilson Associates said in a statement. “More than simply an abstract influence, Mina Al Arab's iconic mangroves provide a pièce de résistance for the overall scheme –– Perkins Eastman's shell orientation capitalizes on views of the glittering waterways, stacked high with thick roots, while Wilson Associates' interior design seeks to maintain the reserve's integrity and longevity through a careful attention to sustainability, in keeping with the Dubai studio's design philosophy.”

As part of the hotel’s environmental responsibility pledge, the hotel’s forthcoming mangrove management plan will also ensure the natural habitats are not only protected but are also celebrated over time.

“Both private and public spaces champion sustainability, as well as an ecological and cultural sensitivity, through a keen attention to detail,” Wilson Associates added.

Image zoom Credit: Wilson Associates / Anantara

Beyond the space being a feast for the eyes, the hotel will also come with more literal feasts, too. The culinary experiences available at the hotel will celebrate the flavors of Asia and will include an upscale Thai restaurant featuring floating dining pods, mirroring the Maldivian-inspired overwater villas. For more on the hotel, and how to make future bookings, check out its website now.