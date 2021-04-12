Cocktails and the cosmos, what more do you need?

This Resort in the Maldives Has the Most Powerful Telescope in the Indian Ocean — and It’s Also a Cocktail Bar

Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas wants to show you everything the Maldives has to offer, and well beyond.

The luxury property has put together a trio of experiences as part of its "Best of Maldives" package to help guests see and do it all. The package includes snorkeling with manta rays, stargazing at the only overwater observatory in the Maldives, and fine dining underwater at its restaurant, SEA.

Image zoom

As the resort explained, guests will get to dine with the fish after descending six meters underwater to visit its restaurant SEA, which also comes with a wine cellar stocked with more than 450 labels and vintages dating from the 17th century. At the restaurant, guests can dine on a four-course lunch while counting how many different aquatic animals swim by.

Then, when they're ready, guests can dive into the sea to join their oceanic friends and head out for a guided snorkeling trip where they can swim among the local manta ray population.

aerial view of Anantara Kihavah in the Maldives Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Anantara Kihavah

"Owing to the abundance of krill and plankton that accumulates in Hanifaru Bay during the season, bear witness to the annual migration of these mysterious gigantic oceanic creatures as they feed," the hotel shared in a statement. "Once in the water, be mesmerized by their graceful movements of glides and somersaults. Curious and friendly, they often swim within centimeters of snorkelers, managing to avoid contact at the last second, making for the most extraordinary of memories."

But, the piece de resistance of this package is getting to visit the resort's SKY bar, which comes with both cocktails and the most powerful telescope in the Indian Ocean. From here, guests can view stars in both the southern and northern skies thanks to its position along the equator. And, in between taking turns looking at the stars, visitors can order a cocktail and lounge on the cozy daybeds and view the stars with the naked eye.

With the package, guests can choose between staying in a beach pool villa or an overwater pool villa. Each room comes with its own infinity-edge pool, dining pavilion, wooden sundeck, and ample living areas.

The package for two adults begins at $980 per night. For stays between four to six nights guests receive their choice of villa, breakfast, and dinner at three restaurants, and one experience of a four-course lunch at SEA. Additional inclusions for stays of seven nights or more include one experience of a group stargazing session and one experience of manta ray snorkeling.